This is not the Campi Flegrei – the M=4.0 earthquake occurred in the Avellino area

Often, when a new earthquake occurs in the Campi Flegrei, I don’t find out about it from the seismographs, but from people.
“Earthquake.”
“Andrei, that was cool.”
“Now yes, never felt so strong.”
Well, when they tell me that, I immediately take action to understand what it was about.
I check the INGV data, compare the locations, look at the depth, and as usual I prepare an article on Geopop.it, or maybe a post, a video, a live broadcast.
The objective is always the same: to tell what is happening and, as far as possible, reassure those who live in that area, explaining things in the clearest way possible.

Where did the earthquake occur?

At the moment INGVci says that the provisional estimate of magnitude is 4.0.
– When? At 9.49pm of 25 October 2025
Where? Not in the Campi Flegrei as many have thought, but in the province of Avellinonear Montefredane
– Depth? About 14 km.

An earthquake of this energy (M4.0), located at that depth, it falls within the normal seismicity of the Campania Apenninesnot in the one linked to Phlegraean bradyseismwhich is instead a volcano-tectonic phenomenon, much more superficial (a few kilometers below the surface).

Article being updated.

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

