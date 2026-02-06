"Those who...La Mala": the new Sky series on the criminal Milan of the 70s

The criminal Milan of the 70s and 80s is at the center of “Quelli che…La Mala”, a new Sky series in six episodes that tells the story of Charlie, the best friend of Renato Vallanzasca, one of the most notorious Italian criminals.

It is the dark, legendary and vibrant portrait of a Milan criminal and romantic at the same time, a city that no longer exists. But not only because this unpredictable light crime is also a great bildungsroman. Luca Ribuoli directed, Stefano Sardo, Chiara Battistini, Paolo Bernardelli and Gianluca wrote the screenplay

Bernardini while, behind the production there is Sky Studios, Matteo Rovere and Sydney Sibilia for Greenlandia, with MIA Film.

Those who…La Mala: the plot

The series tells the story of Milan which is not yet the Milan to drink, but a black and dangerous city with one hundred and eighty murders a year. In the 70s Milan was the city of disorganized crime, balanced between the cabaret stages and the criminal world of clandestine gambling dens and crazy supermarket robberies. And here our story begins. Indeed his story: that of Charlie, who grows up divided between the dream of going on stage at the Derby and his friendship with Renato Vallanzasca, destined to become an icon of crime.

In “Quelli che… la Mala”, the most famous real characters of the underworld intertwine with fictional figures in a brilliant and light-hearted choral tale: a story of collective education where everyone chases glory – and everyone, once achieved, must accept the price.

Those who…La Mala: when it comes out on Sky

“Quelli che… la Mala” will debut on Sky soon.

