Those who shave Gaza and western anti -Semitism are enemies of humanity, in the same way





In the rapid pendulum of the public algorithmic opinions of this time, the day of yesterday’s marmot resets that of the other, waiting, of course, tomorrow. Thus, we do not even have time to record a significant change in the tones and awareness of those who have always “been with Israel”, that the chronicles report an “anti -Semitic aggression” in a motorway shop on the gates of Milan, and with them the florilege of almost comforted comments of many “friends of Israel”: you see what happens to say falsehood on the “imaginary crimes of Israel” in Gaza, rhetoric? “It happens that then someone, armed by the lies of the media who believe in Hamas’s lies, takes it out with the first Kippà that passes on the street,” they say, up to precipitate close nights of the crystals, new deportations, new anti-Jewish racial laws that would be ready to end up on the official gazette of half of Europe.

Minimize anti -Semitism

Specular and contrary to the attitude of those who, between “the friends of the Palestinians”, instead of deviating, claim the link: “Of course, the Jews do not dissociate themselves en masse from the Israeli government, and it is obvious that these things happen”. Few come to say that what is obvious is also right, but it is quite clear that it is only a residual, perhaps unconscious, modesty. Better, among “Gaza’s friends”, is then the circle of those who minimize: not only the single episode, this or another, but more generally the existence and the dangerous, already current and even more potential, recovery of anti -Semitism in Europe and in the West, sliding in justificationism.

Of course, the two fronts strengthen each other and feed on blood and energy. To every “good news” for its own front – which is then bad news: an anti -Semitic aggression, another massacre in Gaza – raise the finger, or point it, to say: “Here, do you see?”. It is clear to me, of course, that not everyone takes to speak are prey to this unaware cynicism. I know and I know that in many people I am a sincere humanity and passion for the rights of all to bleed in the face of the destructive injustice suffered by the Gazawi people, who also in Israel begins to be called “genocide”, as in the “others” there are a conscious and memorize concern for anti -Semitism in Europe, for our historical and cultural responsibilities: a barrier also to not forget that the October 7 of Hamas.

O Gaza or Israel

The point and the problem, however, is precisely this: the two sensitive groups – I speak of the sincerely sensitive to the two reasons – seem to have a very small intersection space, more and more. As if the right of the GazaWi to have a land, a worthy life, bread and freedom is alternative to that of Jews from all over the world to live serene and safe. Two universal rights that are independent of the ideas professed. And which therefore also apply to the Palestinians who, in their hearts, would like to see the “Palestine free from the river to the sea”, and for the Jews of any political profession, even those who do not dissociate themselves from Netanyahu because they share their thoughts and action.

The mistakes and crimes of friends

Yes, the problem of the real sensitive ones we are talking about is right here, and it is understandable: how can the right be defended, how can the human rights of those who, after all – or not even so much – be able to defend their own prevalent, potentially until the destruction of the law and perhaps also of the life of the other? It is no small problem. But they are called human rights because they conceived, on the wave of the optimism of reason, because they were everyone, and equal for everyone. Because this becomes reality, it is necessary that each one recognizes the errors and crimes of those who consider themselves “friends”, of their part. And condemn and combat anti -Semitism with all firmness and hardness, as if the destruction of Gaza was not there, and condemn Netanyahu and his government, because the destruction of Gaza, unfortunately, tragically, is there and continues: without outlets and without end.