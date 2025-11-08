Three films and 4 TV series to watch this weekend

Dear viewers, we have entered the month of November. The cold has arrived, Christmas is just around the corner and the world of entertainment is ready to give the public many new stories to be passionate about.

So make yourselves comfortable because on TV and in theaters there are lots of new things to discover and now it’s up to you to choose.

To find out more, this is “Vision – What to see on the weekend”, uisjournal.com’s weekly newsletter dedicated to the titles not to be missed at weekends. The choice is yours and enjoy.

At the cinema

The truth is out A black comedy of social criticism directed by Davide Minella with a stellar cast composed of Claudia Pandolfi, Claudia Gerini, Claudio Amendola and Leo Gassmann. The story is that of a family, the Morettis, who participate in a reality show where to win a million euros you must always tell the truth. But there are many secrets that the members of this family have kept hidden from each other. RATING 6.8 The trailer The review

Anna Written, directed and starring Monica Guerritore who plays the role of one of the greatest Italian actresses, Anna Magnani. The film tells the story of the night of March 21, 1956, one of the most important in Magnani’s life when she won the Oscar for Best Actress for the film “The Rose Tattoo” by Daniel Mann. A night spent waiting, among the streets of Rome, among the memories and the people who have always loved her. RATING 4.5 The trailer The review

Predator: Badlands An action film directed by Dan Trachtenberg, part of the Predator franchise and expanding its universe. We are in the future, on a remote and deadly planet when a young Outcast Predator finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Elle Fanning) as he embarks on a treacherous journey to find his ultimate adversary. RATING 7 The trailer The review

Streaming

Frankenstein Available on Netflix After its debut at the cinema, the new one arrives on Netflix “Frankenstein” by Guillermo del Toro, the film inspired by the novel of the same name by Mary Shelley, written between 1816 and 1817 when she was only 19 years old. The story is that of Victor Frankenstein, played by Oscar Isaac, a brilliant scientist who, by assembling different parts of corpses, gives life to a new creature (Jacob Elordi). RATING 6.3 The trailer The review The interview with the cast

Pluribus Available on AppleTV The new sci-fi dramedy series from the creator of “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” starring Emmy nominee Rhea Seehorn. Already renewed for a second season, this title is an AppleTV original series that mixes different genres and sees the unhappiest person on the face of the Earth who finds himself having to save the world from happiness. RATING 8.4 The trailer The review

Maxton Hall – The World Between Us 2 Available on Prime Video The second season of the young adult series “Maxton Hall” arrives taken from the novel “Save Me” by Mona Kasten. In the new episodes, the first 3 available from November 7th and the following ones available one per week until November 28th, we find Ruby after the night spent with James in Oxford who seems to have all her dreams within reach but an unexpected event will change everything for her and James. What will happen? RATING 5.8 The trailer The review

All’s Fair Available on Disney+ Ryan Murphy’s new female legal drama with a stellar cast made up of Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts and Glenn Close. A team of female divorce lawyers leaves a male-dominated firm to open their own. Fierce, brilliant and emotionally complicated, they face risky separations, scandalous secrets and unstable alliances, both in court and with each other. VOTE 4 The trailer The review

The classics to rediscover

Saturday night fever Airing Friday 7 November at 9.14pm on TwentySeven Musical film, homage to disco music, from 1977 starring John Travolta who gained notoriety thanks to this film. We find ourselves in New York at the end of the seventies. A young boy, Tony Manero, is the classic good guy who works in a paint factory and works hard to earn a living but his dream is another: dancing. This film was nominated for an Oscar and 4 Golden Globes. RATING 7 The trailer

The Bourne Identity Airing Saturday 8 November at 9.30pm on Rete 4 The first film in the action thriller saga inspired by the novel of the same name by Robert Ludlum starring Matt Damon as Agent Jason Bourne. A mysterious man is rescued by the crew of a fishing boat near the Mediterranean Sea and soon discovers that he is the target of hitmen. But he doesn’t understand why since he doesn’t remember anything about his life. RATING 7.3 The trailer