Three films and five TV series to watch on Prime Video this weekend (March 20-22)

Spring is finally here, and in fact on Prime Video there is a flourish of interesting new features in the catalogue. In fact, this week, for lovers of TV series, the reality show Vita Nova by TheShow, the fourth season of Invincible, the highly anticipated Deadloch 2, the Argentine thriller series Amor Animal and the last episode of Alex Cross 2 were released. If you prefer a film, among the new releases we would also like to highlight the Spanish thriller Agent Zeta, and then take a look at the section of expiring titles from which we have chosen for you the thriller K-19 and the adventure of Jumanji: The Next Level. The choice is yours and have a good weekend!

The Show presents Vita Nova (reality show Italy) – from March 16th

Number of episodes and release mode: 9 episodes all together

Blindfolded, loaded onto a plane and abandoned in a foreign country. Jaser doesn’t know what country he is in, he has no money and he doesn’t know the language. He only has a phone without a SIM and two goals: to find out where he is and build a life from scratch. While Alessandro films him in a hidden camera, he will have to make friends, find a job and a place to live.

The Vita Nova review

Invincible 4 (US adult animated TV series) – available from March 18th at 8:00 am

Number of episodes and release calendar: 8 episodes, 3 available on 3/18, followed by one episode per week until the finale on 4/22

As the world recovers from the catastrophe, a changed Mark fights to protect his home and the people he loves, only to face a threat that could alter the fate of humanity forever.

Based on the award-winning comic book series by Robert Kirkman, co-creator Cory Walker and contributing creator Ryan Ottley, Invincible stars Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh and JK Simmons, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Lee Pace, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Matthew Rhys, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Gray DeLisle, Zachary Quinto, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown, Jay Pharoah, Mark Hamill and Melise Jow. The series is produced by Skybound Animation, an animation studio of Skybound Entertainment. Kirkman, Rogen, David Alpert, Catherine Winder, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean and Evan Goldberg serve as executive producers on the series, with Helen Leigh and Cory Walker serving as co-executive producers.

Agent Zeta (thriller film Spain) – streaming from 20 March at 8:00

Five former Spanish spies are killed simultaneously in different embassies around the world. The CNI discovers that they all participated 35 years ago in the secret “Operation Ciénaga”, which took place in Colombia and involved a sixth agent, the only one who escaped his assassins. Finding him will be the first objective of the CNI, which entrusts the mission to its best agent: Zeta. But Zeta will not be alone in his mission. Colombia is also looking for him through one of its best agents, Alfa, who seems to know more about “Ciénaga” than Spanish intelligence. As Zeta and Alfa proceed with their investigations, they will have to overcome dangers and bring to light secrets that have been kept quiet for years, real sins of the State. The darkest and most dangerous secret of all concerns the participation of a seventh agent in the mission, a spy in the shadows that no one knew about, the agent who seems to be the main reason that would explain all the murders. Codename: CASSIEL.

Deadloch 2 (Australian crime comedy TV series) – release date 18 March at 3pm

Forget Tassie Noir: Deadloch is entering his “Tropical Gothic er”. Detectives Dulcie Collins (Kate Box) and Eddie Redcliffe (Madeleine Sami) are in the sultry Australian Top End, the northernmost part of the Northern Territory, to investigate the death of Eddie’s ex-partner, Bushy. But when the body of a well-known local figure is found in a remote town, the two find themselves embroiled in a case that’s even sweatier, stickier and full of crocodiles than the last.

Closer to South Asia than the capital of Australia, our heroic town of Barra Creek is a far cry from the frigid Tasmanian setting shown in season one. Against the backdrop of lush tropical vegetation, red dirt roads that disappear into the horizon, crystal-clear waterways that are home to 65-million-year-old predators and sunsets so breathtaking they literally deserve a standing ovation every evening, the Northern Territory’s majestic landscape and climate shape the aesthetic and atmosphere of this season.

The trailer and review of Deadloch 2

Amor Animal (Argentine romantic thriller TV series) – on Prime Video on March 20 at 4:00

How many episodes and how they come out: 8 binge episodes

In this drama series, Kaia, a street artist from the outskirts of the city, meets Nico, an upper-class young man plagued by existential angst. Despite their different realities and the external forces that try to separate them, the two try to find the space to let their love grow and, in doing so, end up sparking a gang war.

Alex Cross 2 ep. 8 (US crime TV series) – release date 18 March

Number of episodes and release calendar: 8 episodes, 3 out on Wednesday 11 February, then one per week until 3/18

Episode title: Quemar. Cross and Kayla try to lure Luz into a trap. But she gives Cross the evidence to bring Lance Durand to justice. The showdown is imminent.

Alex Cross 2 review

K-19 (USA thriller film 2002) – expiration date March 26

Claustrophobic thriller with a stellar cast: Harrison Ford and Liam Neeson. 1961, Cold War, the USSR launches its first submarine equipped with ballistic missiles. Following some accidents during the launch, the submarine was nicknamed “the widowmaker” by the sailors. The crew races against time to avoid a nuclear disaster.

Jumanji: The Next Level (USA 2019 adventure film) – deadline March 29

In Jumanji: The New Level, the group returns but the game has changed. Returning to Jumanji to save one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expected. Players must brave the unknown and unexplored places, from deserts to snow-capped mountains, to escape the most dangerous game in the world.