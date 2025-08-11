Three films and four TV series to watch on the first videos in the week of Ferragosto

Also in the week of August, the first video catalog does not go on vacation, and therefore here we are to help you choose what to watch, between a swim and a dinner in company, this week of holidays for millions of Italians. Let’s start with the news by reporting the second season of the animated series for adults Sausage Party: Cibopolis starring (in the original dubbing) a sausage with Seth Rogen’s voice. Another new release is the South Korean series Butterfly, and you are a fan of the series of that country of the Far East also given a look at My Mister, among the expiring titles. If you are not enough for you, you can watch two films that will come out in the next few days, the dramatic Lulù and the thriller spleping dogs; And do not forget the new episode of The Summer in your eyes 3. Finally, still among the contents expiring there is the film beyond the sea. To you the choice and good mid -August!

Butterfly (South Korea TV series, thriller genre) – Exit date 13 August

Exit mode: 6 Binge episodes

Butterfly is a spy thriller series that explores complex family dynamics within the intrusive world of global espionage. The protagonist of the series is David Jung (Kim), an enigmatic and somewhat unpredictable ex -agent of the American secret services who lives in South Korea. David’s life suddenly shatters when the consequences of a wrong decision taken in the past return to torment him and finds himself hunted by Rebecca (Hardesty), a young agent, sociopathic and lethal, in charge of killing him from the left organization of Spying for which he works, CArba.

Sausage Party: Cibopolis 2 (US animated series, comedy genre) – Exit date 13 August

In the second season, exiled from home, Frank, Barry and Sammy soon find themselves in New Foodland, a shiny utopia for food and humans. But under the lucid refrigerators and the cheerful smiles of the city there is a dark secret that threatens the entire society of sentient food.

I and Lulù (film 2022) – release date 13 August

Lulù, a film directed by Channing Tatum and Reid Carolin, is a fun and exciting comedy that will see Briggs (Channing Tatum) and a nice dog named Lulù embarking on an exhilarating adventure full of twists. During the journey they will establish a strong bond that will help them know each other, will laugh at cracks and find happiness.

Sleeping Dogs (Film 2025) – release date 13 August

By suffering from memory loss, a former murderer detective tries to solve a brutal murder that he cannot remember. As he brings together the tests of a ten -year investigation, he discovers a left network of buried secrets linked to his forgotten past.

Summer in your eyes 3 ep. 6 (Original TV series, genre: Young Adult Drama) – Exit date 13 August

Belly and Jeremiah’s wedding approaches, but the grand finale is still far away.

The Summer review in your eyes 3

My Mister (TV series 2024, 1 season, 16 episodes) – expiration date 22 August0

Three brothers, each loaded with their burdens, and a young demoralized girl, who lived a troubled and isolated life, help each other to overcome their respective difficulties.

Beyond the sea (film 2022) – expiry date 23 August

It is the poetic and dramatic story of a child who, after the war, loses his father and, through the fabulous stories of his grandfather, he manages to find the courage to go looking for him.