Three films and three TV series to watch on the first videos on the weekend of Ferragosto

Also on the weekend of Ferragosto, both for those who are on vacation and for those who work, there can be the right time to watch something interesting on Prime Videos, and then here we are to save you minutes and minutes of scrolling between the titles, reporting the latest more viewed releases of the Amazon streaming platform. Starting from the new South Korean series Butterfly, available with the whole first season, continuing with the second complete season of the animated series for adults Sausage Party: Cibopolis, and without forgetting the new and third last episode of the last season of the summer in your eyes. Moving from the TV series to the films we point out the Russian science fiction film 12 hours for the end of the world and the film also of science fiction, but American, Subservience, with Megan Fox. Finally, the Country Hard detective contents is among the contents. To you the choice and good weekend of August!

Butterfly (South Korea TV series, thriller genre) – Exit date 13 August

Exit mode: 6 Binge episodes

Butterfly is a spy thriller series that explores complex family dynamics within the intrusive world of global espionage. The protagonist of the series is David Jung (Kim), an enigmatic and somewhat unpredictable ex -agent of the American secret services who lives in South Korea. David’s life suddenly shatters when the consequences of a wrong decision taken in the past return to torment him and finds himself hunted by Rebecca (Hardesty), a young agent, sociopathic and lethal, in charge of killing him from the left organization of Spying for which he works, CArba.

Sausage Party: Cibopolis 2 (US animated series, comedy genre) – Exit date 13 August

In the second season, exiled from home, Frank, Barry and Sammy soon find themselves in New Foodland, a shiny utopia for food and humans. But under the lucid refrigerators and the cheerful smiles of the city there is a dark secret that threatens the entire society of sentient food.

Summer in your eyes 3 ep. 6 (Original TV series, genre: Young Adult Drama) – Exit date 13 August

Episode title: the bachelorette party. After Adam’s approval, the marriage expands more every day, with an increasingly crushed belly. But, after a surprise at his bridal shower, things finally seem to go to the right direction.

The Summer review in your eyes 3

12 hours for the end of the world (film Russia 2025, genre: science fiction) – available from 8 August

Near future. Lera Arabova is a 15 -year -old girl who lives with her family in Vladivostok. Lera’s father has been working for many years at the “Mira” orbitant space station. After a meteorite rain hit the city, Lera, helped by her father still in orbit, has only a chance to save her loved ones and the city from a new disaster.

Subservience (Usa Film 2024, science fiction genre) – Available from August 2nd

Megan Fox is Alice, a human -looking android with artificial intelligence, capable of taking care of any family and home. Looking for help for household chores, Nick a father in difficulty decides to buy Alice after his wife gets sick. Suddenly Alice develops self -awareness and wants everything his new family has to offer.

Country Hard (Film 2021) – Date of expiration 26 August

Country Hard is a film Crime Drama that tells a day in the life of seven strangers, whose paths intertwine in a way that could change their lives forever.