Three lessons for Elly Schlein from the elections in Germany

The outcome of the vote in Germany is the Tornasole map of a European Union increasingly moved to the right. 20% obtained from the FD scares many political observers, displaced by an unpublished phenomenon for Germany: the medium-low classes and the working class of Germany of the Eastern post-communist have turned their backs to the left and chose the extreme right.

It was not helpful to shake the bogeyman of Nazism, fill the squares against Elon Musk’s interference. Interference that, then, did not have any effect. The AFD, in fact, was given around 20% before the Endrsement of the Patron di Tesla.

Germany votes with Europe and against Trump

Of course, there has been a significant increase in the turnout, but all post-communist East Germany, the most affected by the crisis, turned to the right. A very well known phenomenon in Italy for at least 20 years, that is, since the workers of Northern Italy have started to go to the polls with the CGIL card in your pocket to vote for the League.

At the last two political elections, those of 2013 and those of 2018, the Democratic Party stopped around 19% and popular classes voted for the M5S first and then Fdi. Over the years this phenomenon has extended all over the world because also in France and the USA something similar has occurred with Marine Le Pen and Donald Trump.

The German lesson for Elly Schlein

The German vote, therefore, should represent a lesson for Elly Schlein. Focusing on a left -wing political platform can work, perhaps, in Spain where Pedro Sanchez only governs thanks to a handful of votes of the autonomist parties, but in the rest of Europe it is not so. Olaf Scholz’s SPD achieved 16%, its worst result ever, while Jeremy Corbyn’s Labor in the United Kingdom has never managed to win an election and French socialists are under 10%.

Looking at Italy the political framework gives us some very significant indications. The first is that talking continuously about ‘fascist danger’ is anachronistic and counterproductive. Elly Schlein, in fact, in his first two years as a secretary managed to bring the Democratic Party from 19% to 24%, but these 5 points are the same that the M5S has lost during this two -year period. But not only.

Scrap Elly Schlein

Based on the latest surveys, the detachment between Pd and Fdi has not been reduced at all and is around 5-7 percentage points with the Meloni party that sails around 30%. Meloni’s personal liking is greater than 40%, while that of Schlein is 10 points lower and this is precisely the reason why the notables of the Democratic Party, from Franceschini to Prodi, are mobilizing to prevent you who are the one who runs as premier .

It is clear, therefore, that focusing everything on a more -oriented platform on the left is not working because the basin of votes does not grow and because not everyone (see calenda) are in favor of an alliance with the populists of the M5S. Schlein on the one hand should not only ask Meloni clarity on international positioning regarding Ukraine, but especially demanding it from Giuseppe Conte.

What the PD will do

In summary, there are three lessons coming from the German vote: anti -fascism does not take the electorate, the narration of a party oriented too left scares the moderates and the PD must know how to choose your travel companions well to give life to a homogeneous and credible coalition.