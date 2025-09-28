Three movies and 5 TV series to watch this weekend

Dear spectators, the autumn has arrived then put yourself comfortable on your sofa or on the armchairs of cinema closest to your home and get ready to go into many new stories on the small and big screen.

This weekend, at the cinema is Leonardo Di Caprio, the film about Gaza who won the Critics Grand Prix at the Venice Film Festival and a very tender feature film dedicated to the theme of Alzheimer’s.

In streaming? Many new stories and very welcome returns arrive. Among the novelties is Jesse Williams who is ready to surprise you by acting in Italian and placing the role of a former Marine struggling with many mysteries to solve, the highly acclaimed series with Noah Wyle arrives who triumphed at the Emmy and who tells a 15 -hour shift in the emergency room and there is the creator of Peaky Blinders who returns with a new title dedicated to the history of the Guinness brewery.

To find out more this is “Vision – what to see on the weekend”, the weekly newsletter of Toray.it dedicated to the titles not to be missed on the weekends. To you the choice and good vision.

At the cinema

One battle after the other A dramatic film written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson who adapts the novel Thomas Pynchon, Vineland of 1990 in a contemporary key. The great protagonist is Leonardo DiCaprio who plays the role of the former revolutionary and civil rights activist Bob Ferguson who will meet with his old teammates when their perfidious enemy will re -emerge from the past. A powerful film that talks about today’s America. Vote 8.5 The trailer The review The interview with the cast

Hind Rajab’s voice The film about Gaza arrives in the cinemas, who moved everyone to the last Venice Film Festival by winning the Giura Grand Prix. Taken from facts that really happened, this feature film tells the story of a six -year -old girl, named Hind Rajab who calls the red crescent volunteers to ask for help after the car in which she finds is bombed. An incredibly intense film. Vote 10 The trailer The review

Familiar Touch A dramatic film, directed by Sarah Friedland, who tells the theme of Alzheimer’s great delicacy. The protagonist is an elderly lady who begins to suffer from first symptoms of dementia and is sent by the son in a retirement home. Here he will have to get used to a new routine and make peace with a new phase of his life. Vote 7 The trailer The review

Streaming

The Pitt Available on Sky and Now He arrives in Italy, after having triumphed at the Emmy and conquered the American audience the series series “The Pitt”, a raw and powerful medical drama that tells, in fifteen episodes, fifteen hours of a massacred turn in the emergency room. Great protagonist is Noah Wyle as Robinavitch’s “Robby” Dr.. A frank, intense and incredibly realistic series. Vote 7.5 The trailer The review

Coast hotel Available on first videos The new Italian-American series starring Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy) and directed by the Emmy Adam Bernstein Prize, name behind the Breaking Bad giant. This title is a mix of genres: thriller, drama, comedy, mystery and tells the story of Daniel De Luca, a former marine who returns to live in Italy to work as a problem solver in one of the most luxurious hotels in Positano and is now on the trail of a missing girl. Pierpaolo Spollon and Maria Chiara Giannetta also in the cast. Vote 7.3 The trailer The review The interview with Jesse Williams The interview with the Italian cast of Hotel Costiera

Alice in Borderland 3 Available on Netflix After a long wait, the third season of the Japanese survival game “Alice in Borderland” is coming From the manga survival thriller, “Imawa no kuni no alice”. The plot of the new episodes? When Usagi is kidnapped and abandoned without senses by a mysterious professor obsessed with the afterlife, Arisu returns to the dangerous “Borderland” to save her. Together with new players he will have to face the Jolly, an opponent never met before. 5.5 vote The trailer The review

House of Guinness Available on Netflix The new dramatic series from the Creator of Peaky Blinders on the history of the “Guinness” beer giant. Set between Dublin and New York in the 19th century, the story begins after the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness, the man who owes the success of the homonymous brewery. His will will have a decisive impact on his four adult children, Arthur, Edward, Anne and Ben, as well as on the life of a group of inhabitants of Dublin involved in the Guinness phenomenon. Vote 8 The trailer The review

Slow Horses 5 Available on Appletv+ The fifth season of the Spy Thriller series Velata di Dark Humor follows a team of British intelligence agents who end up serving in a Department of MI5 where the spies that have made too much mistakes are relegated. Guided by their brilliant leader, Jackson Lambon (the winner of the Oscar winner Gary Oldman), do everything to defend the United Kingdom as a sinister threats. Vote 8 The trailer The review

The classics to rediscover

The gotopardo In streaming on Raiplay and first videos The icon of Italian cinema Claudia Cardinale passed away at the age of 87 last September 23, 2025. To rediscover her great talent we advise you to review a film where she was the protagonist and in which she distinguished itself for its immense interpretative skill, the Gattopardo di Luchino Visconti of 1963 where the Angelica Sedara clothes. Vote 7.7 The trailer

The glacial era Broadcast on Saturday 27 September at 9:20 pm on Italia 1 First film of the 2002 franchise, directed by Chris Wedge and Oscar candidate in 2003 for best animated film. Set during the glacial era, this story features a mammoth, a tiger, a protusciating and a sloth gradually struggling with a very important mission: to return a puppy of being human to his tribe while the world is struggling with great changes. 7.4 vote The trailer