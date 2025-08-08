Three movies and three TV series to watch on first videos this weekend

Whether you are on vacation or not, if you are looking for advice to choose what to watch on first videos in this second weekend of August you have reached the right place. Among the novelties of the catalog of the Amazon streaming platform, we first point out the film Action Comedy The armored of love and the new episode of the last season of The Summer in your eyes; Among the new releases also the film K9 – Anti -drug team and the German series of 2021 Selvaggia Republic. But also pay attention to the expiring content, because, in addition to the dramatic film First Love, the five seasons of the Cult Prison Break will also disappear from Ferragosto, shortly after Ferragosto. The choice is to you and good weekend!

The armored of love (film Original USA, comedy/action genre) – release date 6 August

In the comedy Action the armored of love, what was to be a normal withdrawal of cash takes an unexpected turn when two very different security guards, Russell (Eddie Murphy) and Travis (Pete Davidson), fall into the ambush orchestrated by a group of ruthless criminals led by an astute strategist, Zoe (Keke Palmer), whose plane is well beyond theft of money. While chaos is unleashed around them, the improbable duo will have to be bargain between serious dangers, antipodes personality and a crooked day that continues to worsen.

The Review of Il armato dell’amore

Summer in your eyes 3 ep. 5 (Original TV series, genre: Young Adult Drama) – Exit date 6 August

Episode title: the last dance. With Jeremiah blocked in the office, a skeptical Conrad finds himself involved in the organization of the wedding together with Belly. Traveling to New York looking for a new job opportunity, Steven finds an unlikely travel companion.

The Summer review in your eyes 3

K9 – Anti -drug team (Film 2023) – release date 4 August

Los Angeles. Police officer Jake Rosser and his trained dog Ace remain involved in a shooting with drug traffickers. Ace is killed and Jake would like to find the culprits but is suspended, opposed by superiors and media. So he decides to investigate himself with the help of SOCKS, a violent dog trained with titanium engraved and a mysterious past.

Link Prime Videos

Selvaggia Republic (TV series 2021) – Exit date 10 August

A group of young offenders has lost faith and trust in the German state. They must be rehabilitated and sent to an expedition to the Alps. But there is a terrible accident and one of the assistants is found dead.

First Love (Film 2022) – Date of expiration 19 August

A touching look at the difficult entry of a young man into adulthood. Jim (Hero Fiennes Tiffin), a student of the superiors, lives the ups and downs of his first love with Ann (Sydney Park) while waiting to leave for college. Meanwhile, Jim’s parents (Diane Kruger and Jeffrey Donovan) are facing a family crisis caused by the financial crisis.

Prison Break (TV series 2006, seasons 1-5) – expiration date 19 August

Due to a political conspiracy, an innocent man is embedded for the death of the vice -president’s brother. But his brother will not allow that he is executed for a crime he has not committed, and two plan to escape before his sentence is performed.