Three TV series to watch on Netflix this week

A new week arrives and our usual appointment with the most awaited and interesting Netflix outputs of the next few days is back. The streaming platform continues to churn out a lot of new titles from week by week to be passionate about and to have you have a complete picture of what awaits us on Netlfix this week, here are the best new Netflix releases from 17 to 23 February 2025.

The Docuserie True Crime: American Murder: the Gabby Petito case (February 17)

This new week of February begins with the release of a documentary Docuserie dedicated to the Gabby Petito case. In August 2021 the twenty -two -year -old Petito Gabby was killed by her boyfriend Brian Laundrie while together they were making a four -month trip through the United States, documenting their life “in van” on social media. Two months later Laundrie was found dead from an autinfricted firearm wound and his parents were suspected of helping to hide the murder. The series accompanies the spectators on a journey through the last days of Gabby and Brian, revealing the tragic reality that is hidden behind their perfect life on Instagram and revealing the painful moments in which their story could have taken a different turn.

Production company: Cinemart, internship 29 Direction/Executive production: Julia Willoughby Nason and Michael Gasparro Executive production: Dr. Phillip C. Mcgraw, Sarah Carden.

The new Italian series: History of my family (February 19)

This is the story of Fausto and his last day. A story made of joy, passion, love for children, and of a brazen lack of fear of the future. But this is also the story of an absolute love and its breaking point, dramatic and decisive.

It is above all the story of an unlikely family, of a ramshackle and beloved clan to which Fausto imposes unexpected responsibilities. A story of joys and falls, of laughter, of people capable of making macroscopic errors and small heroic gestures. In which everyone, none excluded, giving their worst will try to do their best. This is the plot of the new Italian series of Netflix “History of my family” with Massimiliano Caiazzo, Eduardo Scarpetta, Cristiana Dell’Anna, Antonio Gargiulo and Vanessa Scalera.

The new thriller miniseries with Robert De Niro: Zero Day (February 20)

And the new thriller series with Robert De Niro “Zero Day” is unmissable. This series asks the question that is in everyone’s mind: how to find the truth in a world in crisis and apparently torn by forces outside our control? And in an era full of conspiracy theories and subterfuge, how much of these forces is the result of our own actions, or perhaps even our imagination?

