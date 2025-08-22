Thunderbolts* in streaming on Disney+: when it comes out

First at the cinema and now also in streaming. Disney+ announces Thunderbolts*the film on the anti-heroi (or new Avengers, using the claim chosen for the promotion) of the Marvel Studios. Here is the trailer, the cast, the plot and everything you need to know about the ‘New Avengers’ film.

Thunderbolts *, the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hkhxsbnvl40

Thunderbolts*, the plot

The Marvel Studios, says the synopsis, bring together an unusual anti-heroi team. Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker, after finding himself in the middle of a deadly trap orchestrated by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, face a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the most dark aspects of their past. Will this dysfunctional group of these marginalized disillusioned be destroyed from the inside or will it be able to find redemption and join before it is too late? All without forgetting Bob.

Thunderbolts*, the cast

The cast of the film includes Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen, Julia Louis-Meterfus, Lewis Pullman and Geraldine Viswanathan.

Thunderbolts*, when it comes out

The film debuts on Disney+ on August 27, 2025.