Thus Israel eliminates the witnesses of the genocide





Israel does not want witnesses. Journalists in Gaza are killed one after the other, and the massacre at the Nasser hospital is yet another, damned test. Five more died on Monday in an Idf attack, which caused twenty-one victims in all: among them Hussam Al-Masri, photojournalist for Reuters; Mariam Abu Daqqa, who worked for several international newspapers, including The Independent Arabic and Associated Press; the freelance Moz Abu Taha; Ahmed Abu Aziz, of the Quds Feed Network and collaborator of Middle East Eye; and Mohammad Salama by Al Jazeera.

In Gaza death is live

The dynamics of yet another carnage leaves no room for doubts. Reuters reported that the journalist Hussam al-Masri was broadcasting live, interrupted at the very moment when the hospital was bombed. The images deny the words of the spokesperson of the Israeli Army Effie Defin army, which spoke of a non -intentional act: a video, in fact, shows a killer drone deliberately directed against the rescuers, who intervened to give help to the wounded of the bombing that occurred just before, thus killing the possible survivors. Not only that, that of Defin is in fact an indirect admission of a war crime. It does not deny that it was the IDF that hit: indeed, he admits that he is aware that journalists and civilians were killed in the attack, but that it is an unwanted consequence and that the primary objective were not them. With a single, huge problem: bombing hospitals is a war crime, “collateral damage” or not (obscene linguistic manipulation, not to mention “innocent victims”).

Nobody believes in Israel anymore

But are there still still those who believe in Israel? His will to exterminate the Gazawi people have been under everyone’s eyes for almost two years. And the systematic elimination of journalists is also part of this annihilation logic. Over 240 are assassinated from the beginning of the genocide: more than in the American civil war, in the two world wars, in Korea, in Vietnam, in the conflicts of the former Yugoslavia and in Afghanistan put together. Before the massacre at the Nasser hospital, he also touched Anas al Sharif, a well -known face of Al Jazeera, torn together to five colleagues on 10 August, in a curtain centered by a bomb. Faced with the wave of international indignation, Israel, never satisfied with atrocities, had also tried to muddy its memory, claiming that he was a terrorist.

The silence on the “final solution”

The goal is evident: do not leave trace of one’s crimes, now that the “final solution” has begun for the inhabitants of the strip: deportation to the south and segregation in a huge concentration camp. The tool to eradicate them, but the direct invasion, the occupation already in progress in Gaza City is no longer just hunger. Bezalel Smotrich, Minister of Defense, said it clearly, speaking with military leaders: “We ordered you to carry out a quick operation. You can be besieged them, do not allow anyone to stay. Without water, without electricity, they can starve or surrender”. It is a war crime announced in the world, knowing that it will remain unpunished thanks to the complicity of the United States, which act as bodyguard and let the carnage continues: we are now over 62 thousand deaths, 83% civilians according to the same data as the IDF published by the Guardian. A monstrous figure, almost difficult to conceive.

The journalist Maryam Abu Daqa, killed on Monday by the Israeli raid

Moriam knew: the letter to his son

Above the horror of this desert that shouts the pain, the words of the journalist Mariam Abu Daqqa, 33 years old, written in a letter for his son Ghaith, twelve, in case, in case of Israel. He knew he had a sight aimed at his head, sentenced to death for telling the truth of the genocide.

Ghaith, your mother’s heart and soul, it is you. I ask you not to cry for me, but to pray for me, so that I can remain serene. I want you to keep your head high, that you study, that you are brilliant and distinct, becoming a man who is worth, capable of facing life, my love.

Do not forget that I did everything to make you happy, at ease and in peace, and that everything I did was for you. When you grow up, you will get married and you will have a daughter, call her mariam like me. You are my love, my heart, my support, my soul and my son: the one who makes my head raise with pride. Always be happy and keep a good reputation. Please, Ghaith: your prayer, then still your prayer, and then still your prayer. Your Mother, Mariam.

Because in Gaza the journalists hold the microphone or the camera only after making a will. The leaders of the United States and Europe, which allow all this, also continuing to send weapons, will instead be raised by the task: their souls have died, and buried, for some time.