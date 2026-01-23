Tim down throughout Italy today 23 January, problems with fixed and mobile internet: what’s happening

From 10am today January 23, 2026 the operator Tim is recording malfunctions in Italy: according to the portal Downdetectorthe peak of reports was reached around 10.39amwith a total of 2,458 reports. Specifically, the 50% of customers have problems accessing the landline internet line, while the 26% reports malfunctions of the mobile network.

The down reports for the Tim operator in Italy. Credit: Downdetector



At the geographical distribution level, the reports come from all over Italyfrom big cities such as Rome, Milan, Perugia and Naples up to Modena, Ancora, Lamezia Terme and Catanzaro.

The map of reports for Tim’s Down syndrome. Credit: Downdetector



At the moment, the company has not yet provided official explanations: the causes, therefore, remain unknown. Tim’s last down dates back to December 22, 2025, when malfunctions were also recorded with calls.