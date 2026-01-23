Vodafone down throughout Italy, network problems also for Fastweb and I have. Mobile: what's happening

Ecology

Tim down throughout Italy today 23 January, problems with fixed and mobile internet: what’s happening

From 10am today January 23, 2026 the operator Tim is recording malfunctions in Italy: according to the portal Downdetectorthe peak of reports was reached around 10.39amwith a total of 2,458 reports. Specifically, the 50% of customers have problems accessing the landline internet line, while the 26% reports malfunctions of the mobile network.

down tim
The down reports for the Tim operator in Italy. Credit: Downdetector

At the geographical distribution level, the reports come from all over Italyfrom big cities such as Rome, Milan, Perugia and Naples up to Modena, Ancora, Lamezia Terme and Catanzaro.

map down time
The map of reports for Tim’s Down syndrome. Credit: Downdetector

At the moment, the company has not yet provided official explanations: the causes, therefore, remain unknown. Tim’s last down dates back to December 22, 2025, when malfunctions were also recorded with calls.

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Tim down throughout Italy today 23 January, problems with fixed and mobile internet: what’s happening
Seven films and five TV series to watch on Prime Video this weekend (January 23-25)
How many wolves are there in Italy and where they live: the map and data