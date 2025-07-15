To Normal Woman, the new Netflix drama on appearances: plot, cast and when it comes out

The Indonesian film “A Normal Woman” bursts on Netflix and presents itself as an intense psychological excavation in the female identity of the present day. Directed by Lucky Kuswandi and written by Andri Cung, the film features Marissa Anita as Milla, a perfect woman in the eyes of others, who suddenly finds herself dealing with an inexplicable malaise, a symbol of something much deeper. How far does his labile state lead you?

To Normal Woman: the plot

Milla is a wealthy, elegant and respected woman in Jakarta’s social life. Surrounded by beauty, comfort and appearance relationships, appearance, seems to live a manual existence: what can the discussion put its inappunable status? Everything changes when it begins to show mysterious symptoms: continuous bleeding noses, disturbing visions and a progressive loss of control over itself. In an attempt to understand what is going on, Milla confronts a painful past that resurfaces and with an ever deeper identity crisis. Its symptoms become metaphor for an invisible, but very powerful discomfort: the weight of expectations, the repression of emotions, the solitude masked by success.

History aside, the feature film focuses strong on the care of details and on the atmosphere that returns a state of perennial uncertainty. At the center of the narrative we find a series of themes, evident and profound: mental health, the identity crisis and social pressure on women, all faced with an intimate approach. Filming took place between the luxury environments of Jakarta and the villas of Ubud, in Bali.

To Normal Woman: the cast

The film relies greatly on the interpretation of Marissa Anita intense and stratified in the role of Milla, a woman who shatters slowly under the weight of expectations. In addition to her, we see: Dion Wiyoko in the role of her husband; Widyawati as a severe mother and spokesperson for a traditional female model; Gisella Anastasia, the friend who walks away when the crisis becomes too evident; Maya Hassan; Hatta Rahandi.

To Normal Woman: when it comes out on Netflix

The film is distributed globally on Netflix on Thursday 24 July 2025.

To Normal Woman: the original trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iz7ctqvhmek