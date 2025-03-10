To talk about femicide, do you need the contradictory?





In recent days, a wonderful event took place: in a high school in Milan, the event that provided for the participation of the association not one less on the theme of femicide was canceled. In fact, the school manager said that the presence of a counterparty would have been necessary to prevent students from being listened to only one bell. Having not found someone willing to do as a moderator, the event did not take place. A very wise decision, which obviously was welcomed by a sea of ​​indignant stornazzi. The activists, relaunched by several newspapers, commented on the manager’s decision by reducing it to the absurd with comments such as ‘and who should we invite, a femicide?’ As it is typical of this association, known to be particularly violent in tones and not at all serious in the contents, they pretended not to understand, moving the question about the absurdity of thinking about someone who wants to ‘contradict’ those who raise awareness on feminicide. But this was not the point, of course.

Nobody defends femicide, but the truthfulness of the data

The question had been off and for a long time on the data that this association reports on its site and, probably, would have proposed to the students; Fully invented data, collected without a minimum of criteria, counting among the victims of feminicide women who died in totally different circumstances; They even appear suicides, as carefully detected by the Instagram page ‘H.omosapiens’. It is therefore clear that proposing a contradictory means not consulting a ‘feminicide’, nor a misogynist, but a person able to verify the data by drawing on official sources, such as the Ministry of the Interior. This would not only protect the boys from a distorted vision of the real situation, but it would also teach them very important elements in the collection and evaluation of data. In fact, the question does not stop at the swollen numbers, but also to the way they are interpreted, taking advantage of the total ignorance of Italians in the mathematical/statistical field. Nudm activists present the numbers that exhibit as dramatic, expression of a national emergency, which is another excellent reason for having the contradictory.

Very serious is indoctrinate the boys without teaching them a method

But, as we have already pointed out many times, there is no emergency from the statistical point of view; The number is very low, indeed among the lowest in Europe. The presence of a moderator or counterweight would therefore have been useful: it is unthinkable that in a school they present themselves to students unreliable data and that there is no one to intervene to rectify. The presence of a mathematics teacher, capable of explaining to the boys how to interpret that number that is placed in front of them and where the data is also very useful, that is not from the Nudm website, but by official sources, would also be very useful. Furthermore, let’s remember that this group interprets the phenomenon of violence against women as a systemic, and as such offers it to students, as the patriarchy sulphas propose to them which favors men. In short, the managers who care about the protection of the students are welcome, instead of bending to the dominant tendency that prohibits any critical comment against the sacred vestals of feminism. Among other things, today we learn the “happy” news of the signature by the President of the Council of the DDL on the crime of femicide, which arises precisely from this to inflate the data and interpret them badly; In fact, it is not only Nudm to do it, but also newspapers and politicians. Of course, in addition to this there is more, because in a normal country where it is only vaguely hovering the idea of ​​common sense and equality of citizens, such a thing would never have happened. Definitely, therefore, not only a contradictory, but precisely a cultural revolution, almost impossible to obtain as opposed by all the media and constantly reduced to misogyny and denialism, is needed. Almost comic, if we think that this accusation comes precisely from those who invent data and interpretations for their own gain.