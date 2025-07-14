To use social media you will need an app that verifies the age: first test also in Italy

A new test to verify the age of users on social networks starts. The idea is of the European Union but it will be Italy, together with France, Spain, Greece and Denmark, to first test the pilot phase of the application, which is one of the dowels that will make up the portfolio of digital identity expected for the end of 2026

How the app works to protect minors

According to the guidelines presented by the EU Commission, the app – still in its test phase – will allow users to demonstrate that they are more than 18 years old without revealing other personal data, nor leave traces online. The system, which aims to become a “Gold Standard” for the verification of online age, will allow users to access content reserved for adults while maintaining full control over their identity and without making visible the exact age or the activity carried out.

To continue using social networks we will have to download an app that verifies our age

The app will be tested in collaboration with the Member States, digital platforms and users themselves, and can be integrated into existing national applications or work as an autonomous tool. Five EU countries, including Italy, will be the first to experience it, with the aim of launching personalized versions on a national scale shortly.

The suggestions to protect minors from cyberbullying and sexual violence

The prototype is part of a wider package of guidelines, published by the Commission, which deals with other critical aspects related to the safety of young people online. Among these, the design of the apps that stimulate compulsive behaviors, cyberbullying, exposure to harmful content and unwanted contacts by strangers. In detail, Brussels recommends deactivating the features that encourage the excessive use of digital services, such as the “Streaks” – which reward the continuity of access – or the confirmations of reading the messages. To combat bullying online, it is suggested to allow minors to block or silence other users and prevent automatic addition to groups without their explicit consent.

The platforms are also invited to prohibit the download or screenshot of the contents published by Minori, in order to limit their unwanted diffusion, and to not recommend more content that young users have indicated not to want to view. Finally, the minors accounts are asked to be set as private individuals for default, so as not to be visible to those who are not in their circle of contacts.