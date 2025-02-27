Today is Grasso 2025: because it is called this and what it means for tradition

The Fat Thursday It is to be traced back to an ancient Christian tradition that reminds us of the last Thursday before Lentor the period of fasting of 40 days preceding the period of Easter. The origin of the name Thursday Grasso starts from the Latin expression Carem to removeit would be to say “Eliminate meat”an anniversary linked to the long period of renunciation that begins immediately after the Carnival. The name is due precisely to the custom to consume, without any inhibitor brake, precisely foods “Grassi” such as sweets and pork before the period of Lenten restrictions. The period of excesses at the table then ends with the so -called Grasso Tuesday, or the last day of the carnival that this year falls on March 4, and is the day preceding the Ash Wednesdaywhich this year will be March 5th.

In ancient times, the carnival and its previous celebrations were moments in which social conventions were questioned, creating an atmosphere of excess And pomp. In these days, the poor were lived like the rich, participating in parties with abundant banquets and eating delicious and nutritious foods. For the Christian tradition, Carnival marks theLast possibility of indulging in the pleasures of the table Before the beginning of Lent, a period of penance that precedes Easter. During Lent, the faithful are called to moderation and ad refrain from foods such as meat, with many who also practice the fast. The Fat Thursday It is therefore the day that opens the last week in which you can give yourself any type of delicacy, before facing the period of renunciation and more sober nutrition that follows.

The tradition of Carnival has very ancient roots, which date back toAncient Greece and toAncient Rome. The most famous holidays, like the Dionisie he is Saturnalwere characterized by a overturning of social roleswhere people freed themselves from conventions and dedicated themselves to fun. With the arrival of the Christianitythese celebrations have continued, finding in the carnival a moment of joy before two religious events of great importance: the Christmas and the Easter. In Italy, the carnival is celebrated in many cities, each with its own traditions. TO Venicefor example, the masks are famous, while a Viareggio The allegorical papier -mâché floats attract numerous visitors every year, finally we find the equally iconic carnival of Ivrea, unique for its famous “battle of oranges”.