Today is the day with more hours of light of the year: what is the summer solstice and why it occurs

On June 21, the Summer solstice 2025, at 4:42 Italian: it is the day longer than the yearwhich officially inaugurates thesummer in the northern hemisphere. This day has two minutes of light than the previous day. The name derives from the Latin Solstitiumwhich means that the sun is stopped, in reference to the fact that the sun reaches its highest position in the sky during the year. At the moment of the solstice, the sun’s rays hit the Tropic of Cancer.

The solstice should not be confused with the equinox, that is, the two days of the year (in spring and autumn) in which the duration of the day is the same as that of the night.

But what exactly happens on June 21, between the earth and the sun? What does it mean?

What is the summer 2025 solstice and what it means

We understood that the summer solstice marks the longest day of the year in the‘Boreal hemisphere and the arrival of summer.

To understand what happens on June 21, it must first be remembered that the land orbit around the sun and does it with oneconstant inclination of its axis with respect to the plane of the terrestrial orbit: 23 ° 27 ‘.

It is precisely this inclination that determines the variable duration of the hours of light and theAlternate of the seasons. In fact, for about half of the year, the boreal hemisphere is more “inclined” to the sun: this involves longer days and higher temperatures. In the other half of the year, that is, our winter, it is the southern hemisphere that is more exposed, so it is summer there.

If the terrestrial axis was not inclined, we would not have neither seasons nor significant variations in the duration of the day. The days would all be more or less the same, without Equinoxes and solstices.

Well, understand this, let’s see the conditions that occur during the day of Summer solstice.

Because June 21 is the longest day of the year and how the date of the solstice is calculated

On the day of the solstice, which this year falls the June 21stIn the Tropic of Canceror the imaginary line located at about 23rd north of the equator, the sun is at Zenit at noon, That is, the rays fall perfectly perpendicular and the objects do not project shadow. In our latitudes, the sun does not reach Zenit, but today it is the day when it reaches its maximum height compared to the horizon throughout the year.

So the solstice is actually a precise instant astronomicalnot a whole day. In Italy, this precise moment takes place at 4:42 Italian.

And what are the effect Of this astronomical phenomenon?

Throughout theboreal hemispherethe day occurs with more hours of light per year.

This moment of transition marks the official beginning of thesummer in the boreal hemisphere and winter in the southern hemisphere. The June 21st it counts two minutes more than the previous day. At latitudes higher than those of the Arctic Circle, the sun does not set now, while below the Antarctic Polar Circle begins the perennial night.

The summer solstice does not always take place at the same time or on the same date. It can happen on 20 or 21 June because the earth takes about 365 days and 6 hours To complete an orbit around the sun.

These 6 hours more every year accumulate, slightly moving the instant of the solstice. Among other things, it is precisely to compensate for this waste that every 4 years we insert a leap year.

Where the summer solstice is celebrated in the world

This Elongation of the days It is not just an astronomical phenomenon: it is also a strongly symbolic moment, celebrated in many cultures: it represents the triumph of light on darknessthe moment when nature is at the most of its vitality. The plants are in full flowering, the days invite us to stay outdoors, and our biological clock adapts to this new balance between light and darkness.

In Sweden, for example, the Midsommarone of the most important anniversaries of the year, with dances, flowers in the hair and bonfire. In Denmarkthe party is the Sankt Hansor night of San Giovanni, which is generally celebrated with bonfires, traditional songs and the stake of a straw witch. Similar celebrations, take place for Sankthansaftenin Norway.

In Italywe do not have a party dedicated to the beginning of summer, but this is typically the period in which to take advantage of the more hours of light, you spend more outdoor time, you socialize or in which you simply enjoy any outdoor activity that the longest days allow us to extend.

For this reason, this content is sponsored by Aperol, who has supported our popular mission.