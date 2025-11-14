Today’s guide to the possible names of Sanremo 2026





For sure, at the moment, there are only the dates: the competitors will be announced on Sunday 23 November on TG1 at 1.30pm; their official presentation on 14 December, again on Rai 1, during the final of Sanremo Giovani; and then the actual Festival, from 24 to 28 February 2026. The rest? Maybe. It is not even known how many competitors will be at the next Sanremo, given that Carlo Conti has hinted that the initially established quota of 26 will be exceeded, perhaps reaching thirty – the idea is that, after Amadeus’ work, there will be a queue to go to the Ariston and therefore it will be uncomfortable to displease this or that record company with this or that name. Likewise, the certainty of the list of participants is a chimera until a few hours after the live communications even for some of the singers themselves, so a week after the closing we can still only talk about a total of names. Yet, here and there, there are already clues, well-founded rumors and more, so we can already imagine what the cast will be in general. Let’s see it.

The great ones

The return of Alfa is almost a given, having moved to the Festival in 2024 with Go! to make himself known to the general public and now, in the wake of his latest successes, he will directly try to win it. Blanco should also try again, looking for a relaunch after the uncertainties post-Chills (2022) and effectively absent from Ariston since the crime of the roses (2023). However, the rumors that in recent months wanted an encore from Angelina Mango, as well as those of a debut as a competitor for Tiziano Ferro, have not been confirmed. It is likely, however, that there will be Madame, for whom there had been talk of a pairing with Ferro himself: she will run alone, as already in 2021 and 2023, ideally to promote a new album of unreleased songs, which she has been missing since 2023 (Love). Speaking of duets: the one between Elodie and Rkomi is almost certain, while Marco Masini – in an interview with Messenger – confirmed that he was working with Fedez, so they too, barring any last minute surprises, should not be missing. The idea of ​​Geolier with Gigi D’Alessio also takes shape, with the former in particular having to give life to a stadium tour which, outside of Naples, is not recording excellent pre-sale numbers: who knows.

The scattered clues

And precisely the enormous notice with which the concerts for the next spring and summer are announced, moreover, allows us to select another list of candidates. In the front row here is Tommaso Paradiso, who will publish at the end of November Paradise Househis new album, and is already expected in the sports halls in April: a place is expected for him at the Ariston; Brunori Sas will not return. Fulminacci will return four years later Santa Marinella (also in the sports halls in spring), while Frah Quintale, expected from another good tour, is a bit more out of the way in the odds. Venerus, after hosting Loredana Bertè in 2024, has now tried to play his cards as a protagonist: it remains to be seen what the commission thinks, but he is there. The most credible name for the “Corsi quota”, however, is the Tuscan Emma Nolde: one to keep an eye on. Again, still on the indie side, Levante and Maria Antonietta try with Colombre, while La Niña is almost certain to be there, fresh winner of the Targa Tenco for the best album in dialect. And the California hypothesis doesn’t miss a beat, with the former Coma_Cose who should make her solo debut at the Ariston.

Returning to tours, however, the greatest suggestion leads to Gianni Morandi, expected in the spring by a series of great concerts for the sixtieth anniversary of There was a boy who, like me, loved the Beatles and the Rolling Stonesand maybe another Sanremo – the last one in the race was in 2022 – doesn’t give him the right help. For the rest, the seniors will be significantly reduced, with the only exception of Patty Pravo (it seems certain).

From rap to the middle class

Finally, on the rap front, the dynasty that welcomed Lazza (2023), Geolier (2024) and Tony Effe (2025) for 2026 is focusing on Tedua, who is also expected in concert at San Siro. Luchè is less likely, while Ernia and Capo Plaza will not be there. Irama won’t be there either, on the contrary, barring any twists and turns, Sayf, who many knew this summer, will make his debut I’m happy at the seasidewith Mengoni and Rkomi. Neffa is a candidate for a possible surprise, after his guest appearance in February and his return to the scene with a double hip hop album: he was rather evasive when asked specific questions. From projects, then, Sanremo 2026 should mark the definitive Italian launch (e in Italian) by Tommy Cash, whose short tour in our area, however, achieved very modest results: either we start again, or we think again. Finally, on the talent side, the passages of Trigno (winner of the singing category of Friends 2025) and September (winner of the New Proposals of Sanremo 2025).

Finally, the short-term returns of Serena Brancale and Sangiovanni are very probable, while Aiello, Arisa, Malika Ayane and Chiara Galiazzo are candidates, as is the stainless Sal Da Vinci, who has been waiting for this train for years. Bands are missing – but these are the laws of the market. Benji & Fede will give it a try, who knows there might be room for Zero Assoluto, surprisingly viral on TikTok (and it’s a capital of votes to invest). The idea of ​​Subsonica tickles everyone, who in themselves have always made us wait a long time between the various albums, while now they are already returning with a new project just two years after the previous one, rejected by Amadeus. Translated: Conti could opt for a “symbolic” move.