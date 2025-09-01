Today’s Israel is the monsters of monsters that will dominate the world of tomorrow





In the days in which the full occupation of Gaza by Israel officially kicks off, which Netanyahu proclaims indispensable for the final solution of the Hamas problem, his finance minister Bezalel Smotrich, an exponent of the anti-Arab racist right, declares the death of the Palestinian state, while annotating the colonization of an east area of ​​Jerusalem, which will produce fragmentation Not recomposable of the West Bank already tormented by employment and colonization. The last brazen defenders of Netanyahu explain that he is not Smotrich and not even Ben Gvir, another extremist who is the minister. But also to want to believe in office defenses, that of such a large and so symbolically and materially important colonization plan announced against the will of the Prime Minister is a fairy tale to which he cannot believe even the most naive, or the worst, among the fans of Israel. To open the symbolic circle of three days tragically significant, Ben-Gvir had also been, with a humiliating visit to Marwan Barghouti, Palestinian leader held by Israel for over twenty years. A visit that had the sole purpose of representing the government extremist while laughing in the face of the enemy imprisoned.

The logic of supremacy

If we were to abstract the political, ethical and legal elements that unite the three “episodes”, we could say that in all three the refusal to consider the rules of international law, which declares itself descending from general principles of universal law, is explicitly explicitly explicit. A refusal, that of a universal right that generates and at the same time limits any particular right, which in Israel has been gradually rooted along the decades that followed the war of the six days and the occupation and colonization of the Palestinian territories in the name of a right of the Jewish people who descended from the Bible, which has nourished by the mirror and opposite refusal of any compromise by the Palestinian side, especially following the rise of Hamas. To this logic of supremacy of one’s asleep right to defend itself with respect to any rule of international and war law, the forced evacuation of Gaza City is undoubtedly replies, with incalculable costs of lives of colorless civilians. A further and decisive colonial expansion in the West Bank responds to the same logic, which immediately realizes a further expropriation of the land of others and an aggravation of the legal and material condition of the Palestinians who live there, making the Israeli will to deny self -determination to the people under employment even more clearly.

Indeed, Smotrich overestimate the weight of his announcement on the birth of the Palestinian state: that it could not be born was already clear to everyone for a while, and the simulacrum of recognition by some European countries was a symbolic panel, politically just as irrelevant in determining the course of history. As for the irreverent visit of a minister to a prisoner, there is no need to waste words to say that it is in violation of every principle of legal civilization, and even before humanity.

A lugubrious future

In these three Israeli snapshots, which come from a long past and project themselves into a lugubrious future, there is something larger and more frightening even than the tragedy that is consumed relentlessly in Gaza. Because after all, what is explicitly sanctioned, there is a representation of a feeling of the world and its real power for how we are seeing it now that the century has reached its first quarter: it only has the greatest strength. Those who have that can count on the fact that it will be able to assert it, because only strength is the rule of relationships. The aware will say: but it has always been like this, in the Middle East and beyond. True, in part.

All dragged into a distant past

But in the old and fragile world redesigned after the Second World War, there was a system of weights and counterweights to which, at least, humans of good will could cling to, on the basis of which they could indignation, expressing a sentence that sometimes saved lives, and perhaps even gave new rights to those who had never had it. Today all this seems definitively dragged into the gorgo of a distant past, and at every level, from economy to international politics, only the law prior to civilization seems to exist. In the Gaza mirror, therefore, we only see today’s barbarism, but the rise to the system of that of a past that we believed remote, before realizing that the ultracorpo of merciless arrogance is already building tomorrow’s world.