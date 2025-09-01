Metsola: "Enough indifference on Gaza". But the EU Parliament has not been expressed for more than a year

Culture

Today’s Israel is the monsters of monsters that will dominate the world of tomorrow

Today’s Israel is the monsters of monsters that will dominate the world of tomorrow

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
The Global Sumud Flotilla is sailed to Gaza from Barcelona and Genoa: the objectives and participants
The series to see on Netflix this week
New shock at the Flegrei Campi di Magnitudo 4.0 also felt in various neighborhoods of Naples