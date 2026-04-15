TonyPitony sings "Thriller" by Michael Jackson at Gialappashow (and conquers everyone): the video

TonyPitony was one of the protagonists of the third episode of the GialappaShow and won over the audience with a very personal interpretation of “Thriller” by Michael Jackson. After the success in Sanremo which saw him duet, always hidden by his mask, together with Ditonellapiaga and win the covers evening, TonyPitony returned to being talked about with his performance of one of the king of pop’s greatest hits in the last episode of the GialappaShow which aired last Monday 13 April on TV8.

Flanked by Neri per Caso and the composer Ginevra Nervi, TonyPitony, super musical guest at the GialappaShoww, lit up the scene by playing an unreleased version of “Thriller” by Michael Jackson.

The final monologue by Matilda De Angelis who was co-host of the episode together with Mago Forest embellished the performance.

The interview with the GialappaShow cast

TonyPitony sings “Thriller” at GialappaShow: the video









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The success of the GialappaShow in numbers

The new edition of the GialappaShow, Gialappa’s Band program with Marco Santin and Giorgio Gherarducci, hosted by Mago Forest, is proving to be a success with ratings. The third episode, in fact, recorded a total of 1 million 268 thousand average viewers in Total Audience.

On TV8 only the first pass totaled a 5.2% share. The official hashtag #GialappaShow was trending throughout the evening.