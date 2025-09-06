Total Eclipse of the Moon of September 7: at what time, where and how to see it in Italy

Tomorrow September 7, 2025 from 19:30 About the sky will give us an astronomical show that we advise you not to lose: aTotal lunar eclipsesometimes also nicknamed “Blood Moon” Because we will be able to observe for our satellite dyed of a bright color between orange and red. In Italy we will lose the early stages of the eclipse, in which the full moon enters the terrestrial penumbra, but we will observe (almost) the whole phase of totality of the eclipsein which the moon is completely immersed in the shadow projected by the earth and will color red.

When to see the total lunar eclipse on Sunday 7 September: at what time and how much it will last

The moon will rise Around 19:30 (the time varies from the geographical position) in East Managementtherefore we recommend to those who want to enjoy the show to go to a place where the horizon is clear in that direction, and possibly free of light pollution In order not to have an “dirty” horizon: the totality will end with the moon only to a dozen degrees above the horizon, so it is important to have a cleaner sky as possible to enjoy the celestial show at best.

As he gets up to heaven, the moon will then continue south, reaching the culmination of totality around 8:15 pm (here too the timetable varies slightly from city to city), when the sky will begin to become dark.

The totality will end up towards the 20:50when the Saturn planet has recently arisen on the east horizon. This is one more reason to choose a place with a free horizon and not very light pollution: Saturn is in fact clearly visible to the naked eye, but its light will have to win the both the background brightness of the horizon and that of the twilight. You will find about 12th to the east of the moon and 5 ° to the south.

Partiality will end at 21:55 about, an hour after the end of the totality. Another hour later, towards the 22:55the moon will also come out of the terrestrial penumbra and return “normal”.

The position of the moon and Saturn at the end of the totality of the lunar eclipse. Credit: Stellarium



How to see Moon’s eclipse from Italy: the map

At the rise of the moon the totality will have recently started in the western half of the peninsula; In the most eastern half of Italy, the moon will instead rise shortly before the beginning of the totality.

Map of visibility of the lunar eclipse of 7 September 2025 in Italy: in light pink the locations where it will not be possible to see the beginning of the totality; In darker pink, however, the places where the totality will be visible from the beginning. Credit: Timeandate.com



The moon will be clearly visible and you will not have any difficulty in identifying it with the naked eye, despite the fact that in the eclipse phase it will be a little darker than a “normal” full moon. The eclipse, among other things, will only take place 3 days before the moon reaches the perigeethat is, the point of its orbit closer to the earth: this will mean that the lunar disc will be slightly larger than the average (of an almost imperceptible amount to the naked eye). A good binoculars, or a small telescope, will still be able to help you enjoy the presence of saturated and the reddish color of the moon, especially when the eclipse enters its phase of partialityin which the lunar disk will appear only partially reddish. The separation line between “red part” and “dark part” of the full moon will be particularly suggestive to observe with an instrument.

For those who could not personally observe the Eclipse of the Moon, it is possible to follow it online thanks to the direct of the specialized projects, such as Edinafthe educational division of the National Institute of Astrophysics.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hxdm2dltecg