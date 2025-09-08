Total lunar eclipse of September 2025, the best images of the red moon from Italy and the world

The total lunar eclipse of September 7, 2025. Credit: Natalie.fiction



THE’Total lunar eclipse As soon as he passed he gave us a spectacular Red mooneven nicknamed “blood moon“Because of the heated color that our satellite has been dyed. From Italy the lunar eclipse was clearly visible during the phase of totalitythat is, when the moon is completely immersed in the shadow projected by the earth: this phase has reached its culmination around 20:15for a total duration of about 82 minutes. The rest of the world was also able to admire this astronomical event, from Europe toAsiatoAustralia and all‘Africa. Nothing to do, however, for the inhabitants of the United States, who have not been able to observe the lunar eclipse in their sky.

Here are some of the best images of the Red moon of September 2025.

An image of the lunar eclipse of 7 September 2025 taken from Mount Mottarone (VB). On the left, a plane immortalized in motion. Credit: Daniele Panaretti



During an astronomical event of this type, the Earth it interposes between the sun and the moon: our planet therefore prevents sunlight from reaching the moon itself, which at this point will be illuminated only by reddish light of dawn and sunsets who are happening at the time on earth, deflected towards our satellite with an Earth’s atmosphere. Precisely for this reason, our satellite tinged with red.

A photo of the red moon taken from Mount Mottarone (VB). Credit: Daniele Panaretti



Since the moon and the sun are in opposite directions compared to the earth, the lunar eclipses occur only during the phase of full moonthat is, when the visible side of our satellite is completely illuminated.

An image of the total lunar eclipse of September 7, 2025 taken from Italy. Credit: Natalie.fiction



The eclipse, among other things, took place 3 days before the moon reached the perigeethat is, the point of its orbit closest to the earth: for this reason, the lunar disc appeared slightly larger than the average (even if the difference was almost imperceptible to the naked eye).

A photo of the total lunar eclipse of September 2025 taken by NASA’s telescopes. Credit: NASA



The total lunar eclipse was also transmitted in direct streaming Thanks to some specialized projects, such as Eduinaf, the educational division of the National Institute of Astrophysics. If you lost the astronomical event of the month, You can recover it from here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hxdm2dltecg