Tourism in Italy and of Italians: who comes on vacation in the Bel Paese and where Italians go abroad

After the pandemic, tourism in Italy is again growing again. But who comes in Holiday in Italy? They Italian Instead, Where do they go? After the dark years of the pandemic, international tourism in Italy has returned to shine. This is what the numbers of theInternational tourism survey 2024 just published by Bank of Italy. The Revenue from tourism International in 2024 in Italy it was equal to1% of the GDP. This means that the difference between the revenue that we get from foreign visitors and the expenses of Italians on vacation abroad has been equal to 21 billion euros. Numbers that confirm the lasting charm of Italy and the economic importance of international tourism in our country. In fact, not for all countries revenues from international tourism are positive, for example Germany and Belgium attract much less tourists than those who produce them. Thus recording a negative balance. Italy in this sector is positioned above the European average.

In Italy, tourists who come for the holidays come mainly from the United States, Germany, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, Brazil, South Korea, Portugal and Canada, while the most popular destination by Italians is Spain.

Who comes on vacation in Italy? Tourism in our country

The first 10 countries by number of travelers who stayed at least one night in Italy in 2024. Source: Bank of Italy



It is from Germany that enters the highest number of Foreign travelers in Italy. Almost 10 million are the Germans who have stayed at least one night on Italian soil in 2024, and 2.5 million those who have passed us by, bringing into the coffers of our country more than 8.5 billion euros.

Following, in the ranking of countries by number of travelers, there are other European nations: the United Kingdom, France and Spain. But none of these countries reaches the figures that we get from the travels of American citizens in Italy. The United States I am fifth as a number of travelers, but seconds for overall expenditure with over 6 billion euros. Canada also falls within this ranking, and moreover with numbers in very strong growth compared to previous years. In fact, the expenses of the Canadians in Italy for tourism increased by 28%.

The main reason that pushes foreign tourists to come to Italy remains the most classic: The cultural holiday. Over half of the holiday expenditure is in fact intended for stays in the City of artconfirming the primacy of our historical and artistic heritage. Follow the holidays at seaeven if the bathing destinations show a slight drop compared to previous years, unlike stays in places of mountain and at i lakeswhich continue to grow in popularity.

If so great is the love of international tourists for our artistic heritage, it will not be surprised to know that it is the Central Italy The area that attracts the largest number of tourists (27.4%), with Rome And Florence Gorgeous examples if we talk about the city of art. The North-West follows with 26% of attracted tourists and the North-East with 25.6%. Finally, there are the South and the islands with 18.2%. Evidently foreign tourists have not yet fully discovered the natural beauty and cities of the south of our country.

And where do the Italians on vacation go? Our international tourism

The first 10 countries by number of Italian travelers who stayed at least one night in 2024. Source: Bank of Italy



It is the Spain the destination most chosen by the citizens of Italy for a stay abroad, to follow the France and the Germany. The beauty of the islands of the Greece beat the distant United States, And the ranking also enters the standingsEgypt.

Swiss, Austria And Slovenia There are mostly countries of passage towards other destinations, such as France or Germany. In fact, looking at the total number of travelers, these three countries reach very high numbers (even more than 10 million). Values ​​that are drastically reduced by looking at those who stay at least one night, as reported in the graph.

In addition, Italian travelers have increased in Asian countries (primarily Japanbut also China And Thailand). The report also tells us that it is more than doubled the expenditure of Italians for travel in Arabia Saudiwhich is unthinkable until a few years ago and probably stimulated by the new aerial routes and the growing tourist offer.

We will have to wait a year to find out the results of 2025, but the premises left by this report on 2024 make us hope. According to European Travel Commission, Italy is the tourist destination that grows more in Europe and provides for an increase of about 13% on international arrivals. If the expectations were respected, the summer promises to be rather profitable.