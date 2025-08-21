Train Dreams, the Netflix drama to keep an eye on this autumn

It is titled “Train Dreams” is the new Netflix film that you have to keep an eye on this autumn. Directed by Clint Bentley and written by the director himself together with Greg Kwedar, both of Oscar® candidates and already authors of “Sing Sing”, this feature film is tfrom the popular story by Denis Johnson, “Train Dreams “ And it tells the story of Robert Grainier, a lumberjack and worker of the railways whose life reveals an unexpected depth and beauty in America in rapid change of the early 1900s.

He obeys a lifestyle that has now disappeared, to a world in transformation and the extraordinary possibilities enclosed in the simplest existences, “Train Dreams” captures once and a lost place, and the people who built a bridge towards a future that could only imagine.

Train Dreams: the plot

“Train Dreams” is the moving portrait of Robert Grainier (played by Joel Edgerton, candidate for the Golden Globe), whose life takes place in an era of unprecedented changes in the early 1900s America. Staying orphan at a young age, Robert grows among the imposing forests of the north-western Pacific, contributing to the expansion of the US railway empire together with men as memorable as the landscapes that surround them.

After courting Gladys (Oscar® Candidate Felicity Jones), the two get married and build a house, even if the work often brings Robert away from wife And from the daughter. When life takes an unexpected turn, Robert discovers new beauty, brutality and meaning between the trees and forests that has helped to break down.

Train Dreams: the cast

The film boasts in the cast, in addition to Joel Edgerton Nie Panni by the protagonist Robert Grainer and Felicity Jones in those of Gladys also William H. Macy and Kerry Condon, in turn interpreters in the running for the prestigious statuette.

Train Dreams: when it comes out

“Train Dreams” arrives on Netflix on November 21st. November 5 will be screened in selected cinema.

Train Dreams: the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hyrdazbykgyundefined