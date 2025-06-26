Train Dreams, the new period drama with Felicity Jones arrives on Netflix: here’s when

A new period drama with Joel Edgerton and Felicity Jones is about to arrive on Netflix. It is titled Train Dreams and is a dramatic film adaptation of Denis Johnson’s novel, born as a story published in The Paris Review in 2002 and then published as a whole book in 2011. Directed by Clint Bentley (Jockey) Train Dreams is a drama that the streaming platform has grabbed the distribution rights and which will soon come in streaming to conquer the public of the whole world.

Train Dreams: the plot

Robert Grainier works as a worker in the construction of American railways at the beginning of the twentieth century. While witnessing the unstoppable transformation of the world in which he lives, he tries to worship himself between a deep love and the pain of defeat.

Train Dreams: the cast

The Cast of Train Dreams is composed of Joel Edgerton (Red Sparrow, Warrior), Felicity Jones (The theory of everything), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin, Better Call Saul), William H. Macy (Shameless, Fargo).

Train Dreams: When it comes out on Netflix

Train Dreams comes out on Netflix next November 2025.