Tribute to Emilio Fede, who built the news in his image and likeness

Culture

Tribute to Emilio Fede, who built the news in his image and likeness

Tribute to Emilio Fede, who built the news in his image and likeness

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Because the sunlight fades the colors of the t-shirts: it is ultraviolet rays fault
Tribute to Emilio Fede, who built the news in his image and likeness
How the Jaming GPS works that it may have hit the Von der Leyen plane with interference