Troll 2: plot, trailer and when it comes out on Netflix

After conquering the world in 2022 by becoming the most watched non-English language film in Netflix history, the saga returns with an even more ambitious sequel. “Troll 2” expands the folkloric universe created by director Roar Uthaug and brings to the screen a new threat, spectacular scenery and even more impressive action. Filmed between Norway and Budapest, the film has already been called the largest production ever made in the Nordic countries: a monster project that aims to surpass the success of the original thanks to a new unleashed troll and a team of captivating protagonists.

The sequel will have to deal with an increasingly competitive monster movie market, although the originality of the Norse setting and the charm of local folklore could prove to be the key to a new triumph.

Troll 2: the plot

The events of “Troll 2” pick up after the devastating battle that revealed trolls’ vulnerability to direct sunlight. Peace, however, does not last long and from the depths of the Norwegian mountains a new and very dangerous creature emerges, even more unpredictable and destructive than the giant of the first film. Nora Tidemann, Andreas Isaksen and Captain Kris Holm – already protagonists of the previous mission – are called back into action. This time, however, they will have to face an enemy that not only threatens entire cities, but which seems to have deep ties to ancient Norse legends. To stop him, the group is forced to dig into the history and myths of the country, looking for clues among centuries-old tales and remote places. Their race against time thus becomes a journey that recalls folklore, science and military action, as the creature advances relentlessly leaving an ever-widening trail of destruction in its wake.

Troll 2: the cast

The main faces of the first chapter return, namely:

Ine Marie Wilmann as paleontologist Nora Tidemann

Kim S. Falck-Jørgensen as Andreas Isaksen

Mads Sjøgård Pettersen as Major Kris Holm

And then, again: Gard B. Eidsvold, Sara Khorami, Jon Ketil Johnsen, Aksel Almaas, Trond Magnum.

Troll 2: when it comes out on Netflix

“Troll 2” arrives on Netflix on December 1, 2025, exactly three years after the release of the first film.

Troll 2: the Italian trailer

undefined