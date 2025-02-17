Trump is ruthless and overbearing, but Europe and international law had already died





The shocked cry that rises from the impotent Europe and the battered Ukrainian is very high. And yet, especially as regards the first, that is, we are at least late. Looking from the outside, from afar, the unilateral decision -making of the Trump administration, the Vance’s interneat speeches that support the extreme xenophobic and anti -European right, and the owner approach to the whole world of Musk, appear as the consequences of an era Started well before Trump, of an idea of ​​international politics and law completely led by Washington. Here we decide, of course, on the basis of their own interests and internal balances in US politics and society. A society that today is folded on itself, in a long phase of evident and growing closure and angry nostalgia, which identifies a danger in the outside world, and is defined on the basis of a precise identity perimeter, everything closed in a past that does not He will come back. It is a phenomenon that does not concern only the US society, but which pervades the whole West, including Europe. It is no coincidence that Vance and Trump are looking for and find support and outpost in the founding countries of the European Union, which after having fought for centuries and having risked, even, destroying the whole humanity with the Total genocide project of the Shoah e with the craving for conquest that led to the Second World War.

Negotiation with Putin

Today it is easy, and even a duty, for the collective consciences of the democratic world, indicate in Trump and in his administration the culprits of many evils: from the xenophobic discourse that turns into deportation action against migrants, to sudden and overbearing unilateralism With which he wants to decide the fate of Ukraine and Gaza, representing only the reasons for the strongest and, even before, the economic and strategic reasons of his country and not the political and humanitarian ones of the peoples involved, victims of abuse, invasion, destruction. It is easy and dutiful, also because the explicitly mastery terms with which Trump expresses his project are undoubtedly a novelty: he wants to decide who sits at the table, he wants the natural and mining resources of Ukraine, he negotiates the agreement with Putin and, if he is not respected, if they have to see the European contingents. This is to make a synthesis of his political posture, which is even more relevant, in this case, of the lines around which the boundaries are traced. A similar intentions on Gaza’s fate, on how to achieve it and on what are the real interests represented that Trump would bring – or lead – to a table to which the Palestinians will not really really represented, seem to be similar.

Where is the international community?

And yet, attributing the unique responsibility to Trump, and perhaps even just the main one, of this disaster, is greatly insufficient and not truthful, if the goal we set ourselves is to understand how we have come so far, that is, to this present that explicitly recognizes the irrelevance of international law. It is a long journey, the one that brought us here, which begins with the progressive acceptance of US unilateralism in the choices of intervention and hallway in the scenarios of the world. More than twenty years have passed since the invasion of Iraq, motivated with evidence waved in the world and simply revealed excuses to try to convince – without success – the international community of legal and political legitimacy of that intervention. And what about the “liberation” of Afghanistan Da Taliban, who then resolved in a hasty, sudden and not discussed American retreat, generating a rapid return to control of the Taliban in the area? And the long path of isolation of the Palestinian people from every international relationship, not only in the Islamist representation of Hamas, but in every component, what was the result of the decisions led by the United States of America, in a redefinition process of relations with the countries of the Arab Gulf, in open contrast with Iran? And in all these and many other theaters, where was the international community, represented in the United Nations, and how did Europe made its voices heard?

We don’t think about it as a unique entity

In fact, let’s go back to Europe. If today his resentment against a Trump that abandons it to his destiny, if today he focuses on a hasty and late rearmament, excluding the weight of military investments from the stability pact that measures the economic solidity of the individual countries, is because it is because for Many years and decades has ignored the need to overcome the divisions of small homelands to think, really, as a unique entity, capable of decision -making autonomy and global political vision. Either he ignored this necessity, or did not develop this will, lost as he was in the all -nationalist idea that every political leader of the moment should first of all, and mainly, respond to his public opinion, to his own electoral constituency, to his small interest in Geography and short for time horizon. To peoples spoiled by a well -budget well -being from the post -warly contingencies, nobody wanted to make speeches of truth, remembering the political and social reasons of being together, of the need to give up something proper for a more lasting peace and strength. Without all this, a real political dialectic with the USA, with Russia, with China, was and remains simply impossible. And it will continue to be, beyond the proclaims stuck and resentful of today. Panic and resentment, moreover, are the feelings you feel when it is too late. Together with frustration and pessimism, which struggle to hide even when you only have the task of looking at and telling reality