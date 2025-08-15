Trump: "Not taken on the name of Ukraine, they will decide on exchanges of territories"

Donald Trump has declared that he will not swear on behalf of Ukraine on any territorial exchanges with Russia in his meeting with Vladimir Putin, letting Kyiv decide whether to commit himself in this sense or not. His goal, he explained, is to ensure that the two parties begin direct negotiation, facing any territorial exchanges only at that moment.

Ukraine decides on the exchange of territories

“It will be discussed, but I have to let Ukraine decide, and I think it will make an adequate decision. But I’m not here to negotiate for Ukraine, I’m here to bring it to an acceptable level,” Trump said to journalists. The US president and the Russian will meet in Alaska, in the military base of Anchorage, famous since the time of the Cold War, while Moscow forces continue the advance in Ukraine. Trump observed that the offensive probably serves to strengthen Putin’s position in negotiations.

“I think they are trying to negotiate. He is trying to prepare the soil. In his mind this helps him to make a better agreement. In reality he damages him, but in his mind he helps him to make a better agreement if they can continue to kill,” he said, however reiterating the threat of economic “consequences” if the meeting will not be fine.

Expectations on the summit

Trump said he expects the meeting with Putin to produce results, given the stakes and the weakness of the Russian economy. “He is an intelligent man, he has been doing it for a long time, but I too. We get along, there is a good level of respect on both sides, and I think, you know, something will come out,” he said.

Trump stressed that it is a good sign that Putin brings Russian business leaders with him, but clarified that agreements cannot be made until the war is resolved. “I like it because they want to do business, but they won’t make them until we have solved the war,” he said.

Contacts with Lukashenko

The US president also declared that he had spoken to the Bielorusso president Alexander Lukashenko, ally of Putin, and to want to meet him “in the future”. “We discussed many topics, including the visit of President Putin to Alaska,” explained Trump on Truth, adding that the call was to thank Lukashenko for the liberation of 16 prisoners and solicit the release of another 1,300.

Zelensky’s expectations

The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that it is important that the Russian-Stati-Stati top of Friday in Alaska opens a path to a “right peace”, as well as three of the leaders of Ukrainian, Russia and the United States.

“It is time to put an end to war and Russia must take the necessary steps. We count on America,” he said. Zelensky added that priority is a substantial discussion in trilateral format and recalled that he met European leaders this week, agreeing to see himself with the French president after the US-Russia summit.