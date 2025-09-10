Trump pushes the EU to impose 100% rates on China and India for the purchase of Russian oil

Donald Trump’s game is a game of balance that exposes the side of the European Union in order not to go in direct confrontation with the leaders of Russia, China and India.

Trump cannot find an agreement with XI: duties postponed for another 90 days

The head of the White House, determined to protect the commercial interviews with Beijing – and with New Delhi, still engaged in negotiations with Washington – exerts pressure on the officials of the European Union: 100 percent duties on China and India for the purchase of oil from Russia. The two Asian countries are in fact the main buyers of Russian energy, helping to keep the economy and the Warm machine of Moscow afloat.

The change of strategy imposed to the European Union

It is the revelation spread by European officials to Financial Times, BBC And Reutersprecisely in the hours when Poland denounces the “repeated violations” of its airspace with Russian drones. According to rumors, the US request was sent to the EU advance for the sanctions David O’Sullivan in a meeting at yesterday’s White House, during which the options were discussed to increase the economic pressure on Russia.

The United States would be willing to impose additional duties on Russian oil buyers – such as China and India -, but only if Brussels will take the first step. The Washington line is Chiara: Trump’s strategy thus risks exposing the European allies to China’s commercial retaliation, with the aim of protecting the United States from a possible interruption of the agreements with Beijing. With this line, the American president requires Brussels a change of strategy: the European Union, so far, has tried to isolate Moscow with sanctions rather than with the imposition of commercial rates.

Despite the commitments of the European Union to reduce dependence on Russian energy, about 19 percent of imported natural gas still comes from Russia. But it is precisely China and India that continue to support the Russian economy through the purchase of energy. According to the Finnish Think Tank Crea di Helsinki, Chinese businesses bought Russian crude oil, gas and coal for 271 billion euros from the beginning of the war, while the Indian ones bought for 150 billion. China is now almost half of the exported Russian barrels, favored by the very low prices that now regulate commercial relations between Moscow and Beijing.

Trump’s request for European allies follows the statements of the US Treasury Secretary, Scott Beesent, who said Washington was ready to increase economic pressure on Moscow but needed stronger European support. In recent weeks, the American president had promised more severe measures against Russia, without however following the announcements, despite the deadlines and threats of penalties ignored by Vladimir Putin. His proposal must therefore be read in the wake of the growing frustration to the White House, linked to the stall in the peace negotiations and the intensification of the Russian air attacks against Ukraine.

Commercial agreements between the USA and India continue

To avoid new tensions with India after 50 percent increase in duties on Indian products, decided in response to the purchases of Russian crude oil, Trump aims to relaunch the interviews with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “United States and India are continuing negotiations to resolve commercial barriers”, said the US president yesterday, adding that they planned a conversation with ways in the coming weeks and to expect a “positive conclusion” of the interviews, as he also wrote on social media. The Indian leader confirmed optimism, defining the two countries “close friends and natural partners” and underlining that “our teams are working to conclude these discussions as soon as possible”.

The duties double. Trump punishes India: “Buy oil from Russia”

The declarations were read as a sign of rapprochement between Washington and New Delhi after the failure of the previous commercial negotiations. Just a few days ago, after the strength show and ideological vision on the new world order staged in Beijing, Trump had spoken of the “special relationship” with India, minimizing the tensions of the last few weeks: “There is nothing to worry about”.