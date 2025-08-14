Trump-Putin summit in Alaska on Ukraine: the consequences of a hypothetical assignment of the disputed territories

Russian President Vladimir Putin and the American one Donald Trump in an archive photo. Credit: kremlin.ru



Donald Trump And Vladimir Putin They will meet in the US military base of Anchorage, Alaska, Friday 15 August with the main objective of starting a hypothetical plan to get to a respite for the war in Ukrainein which it has been fought since 2014, when the Russian troops illegally occupied the Crimea peninsula and favored the proclamation of the separatist republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (in the Donbass region). At the meeting, which will also be discussed about duties and sanctions, the Ukrainian president will not be present Volodymyr Zelensky.

Currently the Russia controls 19% of the Ukrainian territorycounting the crimea illegally annexed and the Donetsk Oblast, Luhansk (occupied almost entirely), Zaporizhzhya and Kerson. According to analysts’ calculations, with the exception of Luhansk, 30% of the other three Oblasts are still disputed among the forces on the pitch. From this situation on the field the meeting between Trump and Putin moves: at the moment they are not known what the plans of the US delegation or the Russian delegation are, even if Trump has already mentioned the possibility that between Russia and Ukraine there could be an agreement for the ceased also thanks to the exchange of some territories (even if Trump did not clarify which one would deal with).

Low expectations on the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska: the reasons for skepticism

Trump’s entire diplomatic initiative is welcomed with great skepticism by many observers, with the suspicion that Putin He accepted the meeting just to take time and avoid the expiry of the U.S. ultimmums and the arrival of the economic sanctions threatened by Trump. In fact, the countdown seems to have frozen pending the top in Alaska.

This fear is now filtered also in the US administration. According to the newspaper Politicalfor example, the White House would be «By moderating expectations in view of Friday’s summit Among the presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, presenting it as a step towards a peaceful solution to the war in Ukraine and avoiding promises of ceased fire or any other type of important agreement. The goal, said an official of the White House, is that Trump simply evaluate Putin, finds out if the Russian leader is serious and works for a trilateral meeting with the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky ».

The political and military consequences for Ukraine of a hypothetical transfer of Donbass to Russia

Among the causes of widespread skepticism, despite Trump’s canonical triumphal tones, there is the fact that Ukraine leadership does not want and cannot accept the sale of its territories for numerous reasons. First of all, the same Constitution of the country prevents its government from violating the territorial unit hiding the parts. Staying on a political level, according to recent surveys, more than 70% of Ukrainians would not support an agreement that provides for the sale of parties of the national territory, a percentage that is even more within the armed forces, in particular among the officers. Also for this reason, although in crisis of consensus, the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has communicated decisively his refusal a priori of any exchange of territories with Russia.

The sale of the territories is also out of the question of the purely military plan, in particular as regards theDonetsk Oblast. Here is the one that has been nicknamed the fortress belta line of defense that runs along four main and intensely industrialized inhabited centers (Slovyansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka and KostyTynnivka) connected by the H-20 Kostyannivka-Slovyansk motorway. Reinforced with an expense of tens of millions of dollars, this series of fortifications prevents the total conquest of the Donetsk Oblast since 2014. Yielding this territory would deprive Ukraine of a fundamental element for its future defenseeven if a truce was actually declared. It is evident that the Russian commitment to maintain the diplomatic agreements does not suffice to convince Kiev that they will not be violated in the short term, as soon as the Russian military and economic machine has recovered from the most intense fights of recent years.

The territories disputed between Ukraine and Russia: the Dombass region and the Crimea.



Ukraine’s economic survival is also at stake

In addition to the political, symbolic and military reasons, selling the regions disputed or already occupied by the Russians would be a serious compromise for Ukraine also from an economic point of view. For example, the Donbass (i.e. the region made up mainly of the Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts) is One of the richest mineral basins in all of Europewith large coal reserves and above all minerals such as manganese, titanium, uranium, graphite and caolino – a sedimentary rock composed mainly of caolinite and with uses in multiple industrial sectors. Just this wealth of raw materials also allowed Donbass to become one of the more densely industrialized regions of the former Soviet Union and the most important for independent Ukraineat least until 2014. Give it definitively would mean greatly reducing the production capabilities of the country in the medium and long term, flying over the necessary reconstruction expenses after over ten years of conflict.

The situation for the Kherson regionthe Oblast that borders to the south with the Crimea and which for centuries has contributed substantially to making theUkraine one of the largest cereal producers in the world. Losing this Oblast would also mean giving up one of the most important water basins in the country. According to the data collected by Rai News, in fact, “Kherson with the mouth of Dnipro is the most important hydroelectric basin in the country. Just think that the collapse of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant in 2024 in fact left 94% of the irrigation systems in Kherson without water, 74% in Zaporizhzhya and 30% in the Dnipropetrovsk region ».