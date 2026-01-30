Trump threatens Canada with 50% tariffs on all its aircraft sold in the United States

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, threatened Canada with imposing 50% tariffs on all aircraft to be sold in the United States if said country does not “immediately correct” the refusal to certify the aircraft.” Gulf Stream 500, 600, 700 and 800.

Through his Truth Social account, Trump also reported this Thursday that, as a retaliatory measure, he decided to withdraw the certification of the “Bombardier Global Express and all aircraft manufactured in Canada, until Gulfstream, a large American company, is fully certified, as it should have been many years ago,” he said.

The Gulfstreams: America’s aeronautical jewel

Trump has commented on several occasions that he sees Canada as a kind of extension of the United States and has referred to it as the “51st state” or even the “52nd state,” if he manages to annex Greenland first. The Republican highlighted that Gulfstream aircraft represent one of the largest and most technologically advanced aircraft ever manufactured.

The Gulf Stream They are produced primarily in the United States, at a plant located in Savannah, Georgia, which also serves as the company’s headquarters. Since 1967, this facility has been the core of the design, development and manufacturing of most of its aircraft, which are recognized for their high performance, its large size and its reach. They have also become luxury executive jets ideal for business trips.

Trump and his tariff war with Canada

Last Saturday, Trump had already warned that he would impose “100% tariffs” on Canadian imports to USA If a commercial agreement is signed between Canada and China. This, after the announcement of an association between both countries days ago. The president wrote in Truth Social that, if the Canadian prime minister, Mark Carney“he thinks he is going to turn Canada into a ‘unloading port’ for China to send goods and products to the US, he is very wrong.”

Likewise, Trump withdrew the invitation to Canada to be part of his newly created “Peace Board.” According to a government source cited by the AFP agency, Canada will not pay to join this body, despite the fact that Carney had initially shown his willingness to accept the invitation.

Canada expresses its support for Greenland

During the last World Economic Forum in Davos, Carney reaffirmed that Canada “strongly” supports Greenland, Denmark and NATOamid Trump’s obsession with seizing Danish Arctic territory.

To find a solution to the current crisis, he highlighted the importance of having “conversations focused on achieving the common goals of security and prosperity in the Arctic.” Furthermore, he addressed his view of global politics and said that the world will not return to the normality that existed before Trump assumed his second term in the US.

In this context, the Canadian prime minister urged middle powers to unite to defend a principled international order. “We must act together, because if we are not at the table, we are on the menu,” he said, adding that the world is going through “a rupture” and not simply “a transition.”