Trump threatens Putin before the top in Alaska: "Very serious consequences if the war does not stop"

Donald Trump has threatened the Russia of Vladimir Putin of “very serious consequences” if he does not end the war in Ukraine. The American president declared him in a press conference at Kennedy Centerhowever, without providing further details on what the consequences will be, two days before his meeting with the Russian president in Alaska on Friday.

When asked if Russia will face consequences for not having achieved a peace agreement on Ukraine, Trump replied: “Yes, he will face them”. When asked what the retaliation would be, he said: “There will be, there is no need to say, very serious consequences”.

The call with European leaders and Zelensky

The statements come after the call with European leaders and the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. A call that for Trump “was excellent, I would give them 10”. Referring to the top in Alaska he explained: “We will meet Putin and then I will call President Zelensky and then the other leaders”. Regarding the Russian leader he admitted: “I don’t think I could convince Putin not to bomb the civilians, because I did it in past conversations and he continued to launch missiles”, but he assured: “I want the war to end”.

USA, Europe and Ukraine: “There will be no exchanges of territories without Kiev’s ok”

Towards a three -way summit

To get to this result Trump explained that he then wanted to organize a meeting between him, Putin and Zelensky “almost immediately” after the top in Alaska. “At the first meeting you can get great things, it will be a very important meeting, but the ground is prepared for a second meeting,” said the president of the United States, who will meet the Russian counterpart in an American military base in Alaska, in an attempt to find a way out to the war that Moscow has been leading to Ukraine for over three years.

A second meeting only if useful

“We will soon have a second meeting. I would like to do it almost immediately, and we will have a second meeting in a short time between President Putin, President Zelensky and me, if they want me to be present,” said Trump. However, he specified that he may decide not to organize it according to the content of his tête-à-tête with Putin on Friday. “If I consider that it is not appropriate to organize it because we have not obtained the necessary answers, then there will be no second meeting,” he explained.

Weapons if diplomacy fails

And if the negotiation with Russia for a ceased the fire fails, the United States will continue to provide weapons to Ukraine through NATO, ensured a high American official in Axios. “Even if diplomatic efforts will fail, Trump will continue to sell weapons to the countries born for Ukraine,” explained the source.