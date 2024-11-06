Trump wins the 2024 US elections, what happens now? The hypotheses on the foreign policy he will implement

Donald Trump is the 47th American president. The Republican candidate and 45th US president, during the political elections 2024he actually beat Kamala HarrisDemocratic Party candidate and current vice-president of the Biden administration. Donald Trump has achieved success much clearer and broader than expected by most polls and analysts (at 5pm on November 6, 2024, with counting still underway, he appears to have obtained 71.5 million votes against Harris’ 66.7 million) and has already declared his victory publicly. Now he is preparing to return to the White House for 4 yearsflanked by JD Vancenext vice president, ed Elon Muskwho could be given a role in a hypothetical “government efficiency department”, and whom Trump has thanked several times. Donald Trump will effectively be the first president with one criminal conviction and which he will have covered two non-consecutive presidential terms (after Grover Cleveland at the end of the 19th century). During the day all the main world leaders congratulated the tycoon on the victory; great absentee Vladimir Putin who has made it known that he will judge the actions of the new American president based on the facts.

To understand what awaits us from the point of view of foreign policy American in the years to come, we invited and interviewed the geopolitical analyst Federico Petroniwho had already told us how American elections work. Find the above video complete interview; The topics covered are summarized below.

First of all we analyzed Donald Trump’s victory with data and numbers in hand, highlighting how the tycoon won the elections clearly and across the board. We then moved on to the analysis of the possible foreign policy implications of Trump’s election, starting from Russian-Ukrainian warwith respect to which the new president could try to reach a quick truce, granting the Russia Of Vladimir Putin something more than Kamala Harris probably would have done.

We then discussed the future of U.S. relations, European Union And BORN. Trump has often criticized the Atlantic Alliance in the past, raising questions about the possible evolution of the organization. In short, it is very likely that the European Union and its component states will be increasingly forced to get by on your ownwith the United States increasingly interested in its own interests and in the quadrant of the Pacific Ocean.

As for the war in the Middle East we analyzed the type of support that the US could now offer to Israelespecially in light of the consolidated connection between Trump and the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. All also making reference to previous decisions taken by the tycoon, such as moving the US embassy to Jerusalem and withdrawing fromnuclear deal with theIranchoices that have profoundly affected the balance of the region and which could recur in new forms.

We then moved on China and on the region ofIndo-Pacificconsidered today as the true nerve center of global competition. We have been thinking about the possibility of a new one “trade war” and the role of the United States in the defense of Taiwanin case Beijing decides to use forceful measures to integrate the island into the People’s Republic. Also linked to this dynamic is the challenge linked to the control of critical and strategic raw materialssuch as rare earths and lithium, resources essential for technological innovation and artificial intelligence, and for which the United States and China compete globally

Finally, we explored the very sensitive issue of North Koreawhose alliance with China and Russia seems increasingly solid and concrete. We discussed the possibility that Trump, as in the past, could seek a approach with the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un so as to relax relations between the two countries and reduce the risk of tensions on the Korean peninsula.