Turning off your PC at least once a week is important: here are the reasons

It is, most likely, one of the most divisive dilemmas among enthusiasts of the IT world: you have to leave the PC always on or turn it off at least once a week? The answer depends on multiple factors.

For most of us, the best choice is to alternate the comfort of sleep during habitual use with a periodic reboot or complete shutdown, approximately weekly, so as to free up memory, correctly apply updates, reduce exposure to software problems accumulated over time and generally improve performance. The data shows that many users adopt different behaviors. In a survey conducted by Panda Security on 1,000 Americansfor example, it emerged that 37% of those interviewed turn off their computer every eveningwhich above all shows how habits are heterogeneous and not always based on real technical needs. Much depends on how we use the device, how recent it is, the type of activity we carry out and the level of security automation.

Even understanding what really happens when we choose “Sleep”, “Shutdown” or “Restart” allows us to make more informed decisions, avoiding both unnecessarily drastic habits (such as turning off the PC every time we stop using it, even several times a day) and the equally wrong idea that leaving the computer on perpetually is completely irrelevant.

How to shut down your PC: difference between suspend, shutdown and restart

When we look at the power options of a modern computer we usually find, in addition to the shutdownthe mode of suspension and sometimes that of hibernation.

There suspension it is a low energy consumption state: the system drastically reduces the use of electricity but keeps applications and documents in RAM memory, i.e. the volatile memory that retains data only as long as the device is powered. This way you can get back up and running in just a few seconds. Hibernation, on the other hand, saves the session state on the storage disk and almost completely shuts down the computer: waking up is slower, but the data is safe even in the event of a sudden power failure. Both modes serve to save energy while maintaining the working context, but do not “clean” the system.

The shutdown and the reboot they do something more: they close active processes and, in the case of rebooting, they also reload the kernel, that is, the core of the operating system that coordinates software and hardware, as in the case of the Windows kernel.

What happens if we never turn off the computer

From a maintenance and safety point of view, Leaving your computer to sleep overnight can have some practical benefits. Many security, backup and update software take advantage of periods of inactivity to operate in the background, i.e. without disturbing the user. Antivirus and data copy systems work at full capacity when the PC is not in use. However, accumulating days and days without ever restarting the computer can lead to small malfunctions: Applications that slow down, files that don’t load properly, memory occupied by processes that didn’t close as they should. In these cases, the reboot acts like a digital desktop cleanup, freeing up resources and solving temporary problems.

The advantages of turning off your PC once a week

This is why, if we tend to leave the PC on or in sleep mode every day, it is good practice to turn it off or at least restart it once a week. This range represents an effective compromise: it reduces unnecessary power consumption, allows for clean installation of updates, and limits the cyber attack surface.

Although there is no universal rule valid for everyone, in general we can therefore say that a weekly reboot represents the best choice for the majority of users. This habit can certainly be part of a more balanced routine compared to those who turn off their PC every day and compared to those who, on the contrary, never turn it off.