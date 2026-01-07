Turning off your smartphone’s Bluetooth can help us avoid risks: what they are and how to avoid them

Image generated with AI.



The habit of keep Bluetooth always active on your smartphone (and, more generally, a device) certainly makes it convenient to connect to wireless accessories, such as headphones, smartwatches and car infotainment systems. At the same time, however, this practice can be potentially dangerous. The same one NSA (National Security Agency), in a briefing paper published in 2021, suggests Turn off Bluetooth when not in use. This is because Bluetooth, while reliable and secure, remains a possible attack vector. To avoid alarmism, however, let’s clarify one thing right away: the threats we will tell you about (the Bluejacking and the Bluesnarfing) mainly affect obsolete devices or those with insecure configurations or outdated software. On modern smartphones, equipped with cutting-edge operating systems and advanced Bluetooth protocols, the risk of real attacks is usually lower. That said, let’s see what are the risks associated with Bluetooth and how to mitigate them.

Bluejacking and Bluesnarfing: two insidious ones Bluetooth-based cyber traps

Let’s delve into the analysis of the threats that loom over our daily devices and start from the phenomenon known as Bluejacking. Although it is often considered the least risk since it consists primarily in sending unsolicited messages or advertising material using the “visible” mode of our Bluetooth, we must not underestimate its danger as a possible vector for phishing: an attacker could trick us into clicking on malicious links disguised as harmless communications, leading us to download harmful content. It is important to eliminate the risk Turn off Bluetooth when not in use.

Much more insidious for our privacy is the Bluesnarfinga technique that allows unauthorized third parties to silently connect to your device and copy sensitive data and information, including contacts, email addresses, calendars, and personal files; unlike the annoyance caused by Bluejacking, here we are faced with a real theft of information. Regarding this hacking technique, the security experts of McAfeethey explain:

The threat involves gaining unauthorized access to information on the Bluetooth device and exploiting vulnerabilities in the protocol. These flaws can occur due to improper device configurations, outdated software, or weak encryption protocols. (…) The scary thing is that often the victim is unaware of this unauthorized access.

How to defend yourself from Bluetooth-based cyber attacks

Having established that Bluetooth can, at least potentially, be an attack vector, let’s see 6 tips for defending yourself.