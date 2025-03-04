Two eclipses of the moon and sun also in Italy is coming in the skies of March: what we will see

Credit: NASA



The March sky is about to give us two suggestive astronomical events, in particular two eclipses. The night between 13 and the March 14, 2025 We will witness the astronomical show of thePartial lunar eclipse (but it will be total of the two Americas), in which our satellite will partially tinge red and then partially enter the earth’s shadow. The March 29th Instead we will be able to observe in our skies – even if very difficult and only in the North and Central Italy – asolar eclipse also partial.

The partial lunar eclipse of 14 March

The Luna eclipse of March 14 will have a percentages of covering the lunar disc which will go from11.5% to the coordinates of Naples al 51% of Turin. The celestial show can be admired late at night and in the early hours of the morning, with a maximum that will go From 6:17 to 6:45 (ie shortly before the sunset of the moon), depending on where we are in Italy. The lunar eclipse will be total only in the American continent. The phenomenon will also be visible naked eye Looking just above the west horizon.

First the eclipse will cross a so -called phase penumbral – that is, when our satellite will enter the penumbra projected of the earth – in which part of the moon will be tinged with a reddish color due to the diffusion of sunlight through the terrestrial atmosphere. Subsequently, at 6:09 Lunar eclipse will begin throughout Italy partialthat is, how much the moon will enter theshadow terrestrial. Part of our satellite will therefore seem to disappear, being no longer illuminated by the sun and therefore not being able to reflect its light.

Simulation of the partial lunar eclipse of 14 March 2025. Credit: Stellarium



The partial solar eclipse of 29 March

Only two weeks after the show of the partial eclipse of Moon, in Italy we can attend a new eclipse, this time of sun. It is not unusual to have Two eclipses so close: Indeed, often it happens that lunar and solar eclipses have been separated for 14 days, that is, the time that the Moon takes to make half of its orbit around the earth.

Unfortunately, for us Italians, the eclipse of March 29, 2025 It will be very not very visible. Indeed, in all likelihood We will not even noticeunless you use special tools! The eclipse will not be visible at all in the Italian southern regions (so to speak, below northern Puglia and southern Campania) and the maximum coverage of the maximum sunbath will reach the 13% Just in Val d’Aosta. It will therefore be apartial solar eclipse Everywhere in Italy. Depending on the area, the eclipse will take place among the 11:15 and the 12:52with a maximum between 12:00 about in the north-west and the About 12:10 in the south.

The eclipse will be partial not only in Italy, but everywhere in the worldwith a maximum solar disc coverage of the 93% in north-eastern Canada.