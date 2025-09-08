Two movies and seven TV series to watch on first videos this week (8-14 September)

Second week of a September 2025 particularly full of things to see on first videos. In these days, in fact, the Thriller The Girlfriend miniseries are released – The girlfriend, two seasons of the animated series Helluva Boss, season 2 of the Mexican Medical Drama every minute counts, a new episode of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf and also the penultimate episode of the final season of the Summer in your eyes. But pay more attention than usual also to the expires expiring, because the first 5 seasons of the cult series The Handmaid’s Tale will soon be canceled (the sixth and last should be released in a few months, according to what happened with the seasons spent between Timvision, Disney+ and first video) and also the entire complete collection of Supernatural. If you are looking for a good movie, there are also The Last Duel and The Amazing Spider-Man expire. To you the choice is good week!

The girlfriend (US TV series, genre: thriller) – in streaming from 10 September

Number of episodes and output methods: 6 Binge episodes.

Taken from the novel of the same name by Michelle Frances, the girlfriend follows the story of Laura (Wright), a woman who seems to have everything: a brilliant career, a loving husband and a beloved son, Daniel. His perfect life begins to complicate when Daniel brings home a new girlfriend, Cherry (Cooke), destined to change everything. After a tense start, Laura is convinced that Cherry hides something. Is it a manipulative social climber or is Laura only paranoid? Truth is a matter of perspective.

Helluva boss seasons 1-2 (US animated series, genre: comedy science fiction) – out of September 10th

Number of episodes and output methods: 20 episodes of the new series and a special episode all from 10 September.

Set in Hell, Helluva Boss follows the events of Blitzo (the “O” is silent), a devil born in Hell, an eccentric leader of the Emp (professional death company), a small and chaotic organization of killers who thrive thanks to a magic roughness, and a complicated relationship with Prince Demone Stolas. Together with his equally chaotic and heterogeneous team – Moxxie, a shooter chosen by the rules; Millie, a impulsive and skilled assassin; And Loona, their sarcastic receptionist, devoted to hell – Blitzo is commissioned to kill targets in the human world. Trying to reconcile work with private life, the group will constantly find itself in absurd, violent and tragicomic situations.

Summer in your eyes 3 ep. 10 (Original TV series, genre: Young Adult Drama) – Exit date 10 September

Belly chose to stay in Paris after a telephone conversation with Jeremiah, who asked her to return with him. Conrad, however, left in California. But what will happen when they see each other?

The Terminal List: black wolf episode 5 (Original TV series USA, action genre) – Exit date 10 September

Number of episodes and output methods: 7 episodes, the first 3 available from 27 August, and the following ones available one every Wednesday until 24 September.

We met Ben Edwards when he was the head of a team from Navy Seal, and we saw him being dismissed and then returned to action as a special CIA agent. Now we will see how his career continues alongside Raife Hastings.

Each minute counts season 2 (Mexico TV series, genre: Medical Drama) – out on September 12th

Number of episodes and output methods: 10 Binge episodes.

They passed 24 hours from the earthquake and a whole day since the debris fell on Dr. Ángel, but nobody knows anything about him anymore; Since the army took control of the general hospital, the rescue activities have remained paralyzed. In the meantime, Pepín and the UNAM students join the volunteers looking for survivors among the remains of the Conalep, one of the most important educational centers in the capital; There they meet Alicia, a woman changes to the desperate search for her nephew. Nurses and Dr. Carlos continue their work in the hospital while, with the help of Camila, they try to locate Ángel among the rubble. At the same time, the journalist continues his search for aid from abroad, thus stumbled in a dark secret that involves the army and the violent colonel Hernández, who supervises the maintenance of the order to the general hospital. While all this happens, the imminent shock of settlement of the earthquake is an increasingly latent threat, which could arrive at any moment to demolish everything that has been saved.

Supernatural (TV series 2006, seasons 1-15) – expiry date 16 September

Supernatural brings spectators to a new exciting journey of the thrill in a dark world. Two brothers, tied by blood and a tragedy to a dangerous mission, travel from Colorado to Nebraska and Wisconsin, facing creatures that for many exist only in fairy tales, superstitions and nightmares …

The story of the ancella (2017 TV series, seasons 1-5) – expiration date 15 September

In response to the drop in human fertility, a fundamentalist regime considers women a property. As fertile, Difred is part of the “handmaids”, a caste of women forced to sexual slavery in order to repopulate the world.

The Amazing Spider -Man (Film 2012) – Description Date 19 September

The student Peter Parker is bitten by a genetically modified spider and acquires super-point with which to fight crime and investigate the strange disappearance of his parents.

The Last Duel (Film 2021) – Expareive date 21 September

Jodie Comer is magnetic in this story of treason and revenge set in fourteenth century France, directed by the visionary director Ridley Scott. Based on real events, the film features Matt Damon and Adam Driver as protagonists in the role of friends Jean De Caruges and Jacques Le Gris, two knights who have to fight until death after De Caruto’s wife (Comer) accuses the Gris of aggression.

