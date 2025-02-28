Two series and a documentary to see on Netflix this weekend

Are you looking for the perfect TV series or movies to watch on Netflix this new weekend but don’t know what to choose? We help you with our usual appointment with the weekend streaming advice. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a movie and above all to agree everyone is not that simple. Here are some useful advice to help you in the choice of which series or movies to stream in this new weekend from February 28 to March 2, 2025.

Running point because you will end it all in one day

If you are looking for a light, smooth series, with episodes of 30 minutes and that acts as a perfect Guilty Pleasure of the weekend then you cannot help but watch Running Point, the new comedy with Kate Hudson. The story? When a scandal forces his brother to resign, Isla Gordon (Kate Hudson) becomes president of the Los Angeles Waves, one of the most legendary professional basketball franchises, as well as family activities. Ambitious and often ignored, Isla will have to demonstrate to the skeptical brothers, the board of directors and the sports community in general of being the right choice for the place. Signed by Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz and David Stassen, who have already worked on highly successful titles, Running Point gives a bold turn to the classic recovery comedy. A title that will conquer you.

Running Point: the review

Miss Italy must not die if you like documentaries

From millions of spectators to decline, on Netflix there is a new documentary on the history of Miss Italy, one of the most famous national-popular events in Italy and that of Patrizia Mirigliani who inherited from it by his father. Wait for an intense, intimate, exciting story and with a vein of controversy for the decline of this format that seems to no longer be able to find a place on TV after being for years one of the programs most followed by the Italians.

Miss Italy must not die: the review

Toxic Town if you like the series taken from real stories

A four -episode miniseries inspired by the true story of Corby’s poisoning representing one of the greatest environmental scandals of the United Kingdom. Toxic Town is a community story, focused on three mothers who face a struggle between Davide and Golia to get justice. Retracing the years of their struggle, a terrible truth comes to the surface: an injustice that hurts.

The true story of Corby’s poisoning that inspired Toxic Town