Typhoon Kajiki hits Vietnam, over 500 thousand evacuated: what is happening

Typhoon Kajiki who hit Vietnam. Credit: Gaurav Shukla, via X.



The Typhoon Kajiki He is breaking down on Vietnam, causing intense rains, flooding and winds that have passed the 133 km/hequivalent to a category 2 Atlantic hurricane on the Saffir-Speson scale. The typhoon touched the land around 13:00 today (local time, 08:00 in Italy) and the eye of the typhoon was located a 145 km east of the province of Ha Tinh.

For the moment, no victims or injuries have not yet been reported: however, the national meteorological forecast agency of Vietnam has issued an alert for the risk of sudden floods And landslide In over 400 municipalities and more than more than 586 thousand people they were evacuated. The extremely hot waters off the Central-Central Coast of Vietnam, where the temperatures of the sea surface reached 30 ° C, were also feeded Kajiki.

According to the latest updates, the airports of Thanks Hoa And Quang binh They were closed and hundreds of flights have been deleted. In the meantime, the typhoon Kajiki He is heading north-west, at an average speed of 20 km/h. To deal with the situation, the government has unfolded about 16 thousand soldiers.

The passage of Typhoon Kajiki in Vietnam: the current situation

Typhoon Kajiki touched the land around 13:00 on August 25 (local hours, 08:00 in Italy): according to the local media, about 586 thousand people were evacuated, with schools and public buildings reconverted in refuges temporary. In the meantime, the airports of the provinces of Thanks Hoa (about 160 km from the capital Hanoi) e Quang binh They were closed and hundreds of flights have been deleted.

Last updated, the National Meteorological Center has confirmed that the typhoon is decreased intensityeven if strong winds remain which can reach between 103 and 130 km/h And the impact of the torrential rains will continue until late in the evening.

It is the fifth typhoon which affects Vietnam this year and so far it is the most powerful: initially the forecasts indicated an intensity of kajiki similar to that of Typhon Yagiof category 4, which last year had devastated the north of the country, causing the death of about 300 people and damage for over 5 billion dollars to infrastructure, factories and agricultural land. In fact, Kajiki was found weaker than expectedstopping at a category 2.

The trajectory of Typhoon Kajiki: the forecasts

Right now, Typhoon Kajiki is heading towards north-west: storms have been foreseen up to 1.5 meters, with sea level in some areas that should reach more than 3.5 meters. The Chinese meteorological center has provided that the typhoon will bring strong rains in 13 Provinces of central and northern Vietnam, but also in Laos and Thailand, with the risk of sudden floods and increasing landslides.

It is feared that the torrential rain and the winds of about 130 km/h can cause floods In the farms and villages along the trajectory of the typhoon, destroying crops and killing the cattle: in some regions they are foreseen Between 200 and 400 millimeters of rainbut some areas exceed 600 mm.

Trajectory of Typhoon Kajiki in Vietnam. Credit: Windy.com



Before reaching Vietnam, typhoon Kajiki also hit the IChinese of Hainan Chinesewhere numerous trees have been uprooted and several current interruptions have been recorded.

Typhoon Kajiki is in all respects a hurricane: what it is about

The term typhoon It is used to indicate a tropical cyclone (i.e. a low pressure atmospheric vortex) that develops off the coast of Asian coasts of the Pacific Ocean: basic, equivalent to a hurricanehowever, the term used to indicate the tropical cyclones that develop off the coast of the centerNorth America. Depending on the intensity of the typhoon, the speed of the winds can vary, reaching up to 250 km/h In case of hurricane of Category 5 on the scale Saffir-Speson.

In general, the fans originate from one pre -existing tropical disturbancewhich first evolves into tropical storm, then in tropical cyclone and, finally, in a typhoon/hurricane depending on the intensity of the winds. As already mentioned, this atmospheric phenomenon is characterized by an intense rotation: however, it is not only the air that rotates, but also the cloud cluster formed by the water vapor of condensed ocean origin. That’s why the form is that of a spiral Or a donut with the hole in the center, also defined as “cyclone eye”.