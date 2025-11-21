Ulyssia will be the largest super yacht in the world: with its 300 meters in length it surpasses even the Titanic

The largest yacht in the world will be called Ulyssiaand with his 300 meters in length it will be truly mammoth: to give you an idea of ​​its size, this luxury residential ship will be longer than Titanic of 31 meters (which measured 269 ​​meters). But before seeing this beast of the seas sail the waters of the Mediterranean and the Indian Ocean (where a luxury route will follow) we will have to wait another three years: in fact, the ship is still under construction, and will be launched in 2029. Even just the cost of the works is exorbitant: 1.5 billion euros.

On board, however, there will not be the classic billionaire who spends his free time on holiday: the 133 ocean view cabins, in fact, will be available for purchase, making the ship a luxury floating resort that will pass from the coasts of Porto Cervo and Portofino to land in Saint Tropez and – it is rumored – even Madagascar. The cost of the cabins, however, is disproportionate, and only the “truly” rich will be able to afford one. In fact, Ulyssia was designed for the richest 0.1% of the world population: in fact, it starts from a minimum of 8 million euros for a cabin of 110 square meters. For the largest penthouses with six bedrooms and a private pool, prices can reach 90 million euros or more, but that’s not all, because anyone who decides to buy a cabin at the Ulyssia must also pay the ordinary maintenance costs of the shipi.e. fuel, staff (there will be butlers to respond to every need) and food, for an estimated cost of at least 240 thousand euros per year (12 thousand per month).

Designed by the Norwegian architect and engineer Espen Oeinothe ship is a truly unique yacht, because there will not be the classic cruise corridors, but real ones neighborhoods (hospital, gym, SPA, private swimming pools, paddle courts, etc.).

The Ulyssia will therefore soon become the largest superyacht in the world, surpassing theAzzam (180 meters), the Fulk Al Salamah (164 metres) and, as already mentioned, the luxury ship which in the imagination of all of us is the most imposing and immense ever: the Titanic.