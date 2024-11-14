UN Special Committee: “Israel’s methods in Gaza are compatible with genocide”

In a series of relationships of theUN published from September 2024 to today (for further information see the sources of this article), the “Special Committee to investigate Israeli practices that affect the human rights of the Palestinian people and other Arabs in the occupied territories” declared that the activity (military and otherwise) conducted by State of Israel inside the Gaza Strip towards the Palestinians are compatible with the practice of genocide.

Attention: the Israeli-Palestinian issue is extremely complex and delicate and we are aware that any type of summary risks omitting information; therefore this article must be seen in the context of the contents that we have proposed and will propose soon. We therefore invite you not to miss them: you can find everything in the Israel-Palestine War category of our site. Please know that our aim is to make the geopolitical situation understood with maximum neutrality and stimulate interest in further insights.

In summary, what emerges from the various publications (which above all analyze the facts and dynamics taking place from October 2023 to July 2024 and will be exposed at the session of the United Nations General Assembly on 18 November 2024) is a systematic violation of human rights of the Palestinians, aggravated by deprivation of food, water, fuel and humanitarian aid as instruments of political and military pressure. Israel would be guilty of having provoked the destruction of essential services in Gaza, generating in broader terms a environmental catastropheand to have accomplished various attacks with the help of artificial intelligencewhich they caused dozens of thousands of civilian victimsincluding women and children.

According to reports, Israel also intentionally operated a media censorship and one repression of internal dissentpartially blocking access to key information regarding its operations and blocking pro-Palestinian content. Given this overview, the Committee therefore invited the international community to compliance with international lawsto recognize the state of the situation and to put an end to the violations.

Given the sensitivity of the topic and while waiting to study the issue in depth, for the moment we limit ourselves to reporting, without comment, the conclusions (translated from English) of UN report Situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967Of Francesca Albanese (UN rapporteur who, it must be said, has often been criticized for her positions on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, branded as anti-Semitic by some, such as the USA):

«The tragedy of the genocide in Gaza is a tragedy foretold, and risks spreading to other Palestinians under Israeli control. Since its creation, Israel has treated its occupied people as a hated encumbrance and a threat to be eliminated, subjecting millions of Palestinians, for generations, to daily humiliation, mass killings, mass incarceration, forced displacement, racial segregation and apartheid. Pursuing its goal of “Greater Israel” threatens to erase the indigenous Palestinian population.

Obscured by false Israeli narratives of a war waged in “self-defense,” Israel’s genocidal conduct must be seen in a broader context, as a series of actions (totality of conduct) that target Palestinians as Palestinians (totality of a people) throughout the territory in which they reside (totality of the earth), in support of Israel’s political ambitions for sovereignty over all of the former Mandatory Palestine. Today, the genocide of the Palestinians appears as a means to an end: the complete removal or eradication of the Palestinians from the land, so integrated into their identity and illegally and openly sought by Israel.

The statements and actions of Israeli leaders reflect genocidal intent and conduct; they have often used the biblical story of Amalek to justify the extermination of the “Gazaians,” obliterating Gaza and violently displacing Palestinians, thus portraying Palestinians as a whole as legitimate targets.

Individuals clearly identifiable as agents (of all this) they should be prosecuted. However, it is the entire state apparatus that has planned, articulated and executed genocidal violence, through acts that in their totality can lead to the destruction of the Palestinian people. This has to stop; Urgent action is needed to ensure the full implementation of the Genocide Convention and the full protection of Palestinians.

This ongoing genocide is undoubtedly the consequence of the exceptional status and prolonged impunity that Israel has enjoyed. Israel has systematically and flagrantly violated international law, including Security Council resolutions and International Court of Justice orders. This has encouraged Israel’s arrogance and defiance of international law. As the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court warned, “if we do not demonstrate our willingness to apply the law fairly, if it is seen as being applied selectively, we will create the conditions for its complete collapse. This is the real risk we face in this dangerous time.”

While the world witnesses the first colonial genocide broadcast live, only justice can heal the wounds that political opportunism has left to fester. The devastation of so many lives is an outrage to humanity and to everything that international law stands for.”