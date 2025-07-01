Ready for a new thriller series starring the French cinema diva Isabelle Adjani? It is about to arrive on the streaming platform and Sando to the premises seems to be a very interesting product. Directed by Marie Jardillier and Edouard Salier and with a script by Nils-Antoine Sambuc, this series is titled Under a Dark Sun, in French Soleil Noir and tells a story made of mysteries and dramas. But let’s find out something more about this new Netflix title and what we must expect.

Under a Dark Sun: the plot

A young mother on the run finds an unexpected redemption opportunity becoming a collection of collection in a prestigious florovivaistic company in Provence. But the mysterious death of the patriarch of the company throws her in the spotlight as the main suspect. While struggling with the growing accusations, a shocking revelation emerges that brings to light the profound roots that bind it to this wealthy family: it is the unexpected beneficiary of the heritage of the deceased patriarch.

Under a Dark Sun: who is in the cast

The cast of the series is composed of Ava Baya (Gtmax), the most appreciated French actress and singer in the history of cinema, Isabelle Adjani. And then again Thibault de Montalembert (Aka), Guillaume Gouix (Midnight in Paris), Louise Coldefy (Fiaco), Claire Romain (six brothers) and Simon Ehrlacher (Cat’s Eyes).

Under a Dark Sun: When it comes out on Netflix

The French Under A Dark Sun series comes out on Netflix on July 9, 2025.

