UNTAMED 2: All about the new season of the Netflix thriller with Eric Bana

He gave us breathtaking views of the uncontaminated nature of the Yosemite National Park, in California, where he was shot. Its protagonist is a great actor that we all identify with “Hulk”, Eric Bana. The plot? Crimes, mysteries, old wounds from the past and a boundless love for nature and all its beauty.

All this is “Untamed” the Netflix series that made its debut on July 17, 2025 and which conquered the public from all over the world not so much for the story it tells, a classic crime/thriller that does not upset much but for the spectacular settings that frame the events.

And the appreciation of the public that this series was so high, although it was warmly accepted by critics and was born as a limited series, therefore made up of only one season, has conquered an unexpected renewal for a new chapter as standard.

And that’s how “Untamed 2” will be there. This was announced by the same protagonist Eric Bana who revealed not only that the series will soon return but that will be set in a new park in America.

UNTAMED 2: the announcement of the renewal

“I am really enthusiastic that we have the opportunity to give life to another season of ‘Untamed’ – are the words of Eric Bana in Variety, who first reported the news, adding -. The response to the first season was a testimony of our team’s incredible commitment to realizing something truly unique. I can’t wait to accompany Kyle on his next journey”.

UNTAMED: what the series is about

“Untamed” is a thriller with yellow implications focused on the characters follows the vicissitudes of Kyle Turner (played by Bana), a special agent of the National Parks Service who works to respect the law in the immense natural spaces. The investigation on a violent death Porta Turner clashing with the dark secrets inside the park and its own past.

UNTAMED 2: When it comes out on Netflix

Having just released his first season we cannot expect to see Untamed 2 before the end of 2026/early 2027.