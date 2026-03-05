US and NATO military bases in Italy: where they are located and who decides if and how they should be used

A map of Italy showing the main NATO and US bases on the Peninsula.



THE’Italy it is to all intents and purposes a NATO country and, as such, hosts several military bases of the Atlantic Alliance and the United States. At the end of the Second World War, in full post-war reconstruction, our country granted the USA the use of portions of its territory for the construction of military infrastructure for defensive purposesalso given the geographical proximity to the Soviet Union.

Today the exact number of the American bases in Italy, however, it’s not certaingiven that some of these are secret: we are talking about approx 120 military bases, between those NATO and those managed only by the USA. Among the most famous are those of SigonellaOf Aviano and Camp Darby, on which attention was rekindled after that United States And Israel they attacked theIran on February 28, 2026, kicking off a war which is involving others Gulf countries and which now risks going beyond the borders of the Middle East.

Where the bases are located and how many there are: the map

Before explaining the reasons why Italy hosts so many NATO bases and American bases, let’s quickly see how many there are and where they are located.

In reality, it is very complex to precisely define the number of NATO bases that are found in Italy, because from many points of view they are integrated with the American bases present in our territory. Certainly, however, they can be identified 4 main installations. Proceeding from the north it is:

The NATO research center located at La Spezia. The Defense College Of Rome. The NATO Command Of Naples. There NATO naval base Of Taranto.

As is evident, not all these bases are strictly operational and military in nature. This is due to the fact that, at the same time, in Italy there is a high number of military bases Americansdistributed more or less throughout the national territory.

In fact, in Italy there are army, navy and air forces more than 120 American bases, but the location of some of these is secret; here we limit ourselves to pointing out the most importantindicating what kind of forces they host:

Basis of Aviano (Friuli-Venezia Giulia): US Air Force, with presence of atomic weapons. Basis of Ghedi (Lombardy): technically Italian, but with a strong American presence as it hosts some atomic weapons. Basis of Camp Ederle (Veneto): US army. Basis of Camp Darby (Tuscany): US army (although technically Italian). Basis of Gaeta (Lazio): US Navy. Basis of Naples (Campania): US army and NATO command. Basis of Sigonella (Sicily): US Air Force and Navy.

A map of the most important American bases in Italy. Credit: ISPI



Also worth mentioning are the basics of Solbiate Olonain Varese, that of Camp Ederle And Din Barracksin Vicenza, and that of Motta di Livenzain Treviso, Veneto.

Beyond to the basicsFurthermore, in Italy there are more than 12,000 American soldiers, and we must remember that – in the Mediterranean – we go around the VI American Fleet. But why is the American military presence on our peninsula so high?

Who is in charge of the bases and how do you decide whether to use them?

Faced with so many American and NATO bases, the question arises spontaneously: what laws are they valid within themselves? Who decides, for example, whether to use an atomic bomb? In the bases, as a rule, the Italian lawseven if it is very complex to say this, because normally, in military areascivil laws can be legally ignored if the national security.

As regards theuse of atomic weapons present in Italy, it must be remembered that – Italy being in NATO and NATO being an alliance defensive – they can only be used if a NATO country is attacked. A NATO country, however, not necessarily Italy.

If, for example, NATO were to decide to use the atomic bomb located at Aviano to defend, for example, the Polandit should not ask permission to do so Italian governmentbut al Council of the Atlantic Alliance. If this gives a favorable opinion, then Nothing could prevent the use of that weapon.

Why are there so many American bases in Italy?

In Italy there are so many American military bases for two reasons. First, although it is often forgotten, Italy was a Defeated country during the Second World War. It should then be added that the Italian Republic born from the Resistancealthough it presented itself in antithesis to the twenty years of fascismhoused the largest at the same time Communist Party of Europe and the USA feared that the Bel Paese could end up in Soviet orbit.

Secondly, during the Cold War Italy was particularly close to iron curtain which, according to the expression of Churchillit was just right”from Szczecin (Poland) in Trieste“. Therefore, for NATO, it was essential that Italy was well armed and ready to respond in case of “overheating“of the Cold War.

What are these bases for today?

The basics Americans and the basics BORN scattered throughout our country today have a dual value: on the one hand defensiveon the other offensive. From one point of view defensivethe bases are protection and security safeguards for our country. Furthermore, the be part of NATO allows Italy to maintain military spending lower than they would be if we couldn’t count on the protection America and the Atlantic Alliance.

From one point of view offensiveHowever, American bases continue to have a certain importance for the USA. In fact, they can be started from our territory missions throughout Europe and in the Mediterranean basin and surrounding areas.