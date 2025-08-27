‘US Spies’ in Greenland to promote the annexation to the USA: Denmark anger

It is still a diplomatic clash between the United States and Denmark, for the aims of Donald Trump to annex Greenland, Danish autonomous territory. Copenhagen Foreign Minister convened the highest diplomat of Washington in the nation following intelligence reports according to which US citizens have conducted secret influence operations in Greenland.

Influence operations

The public broadcaster Dr, citing anonymous sources, said that the government believes that at least three US citizens related to the Trump administration have been involved in influence operations aimed at promoting the secession of Greenland from Denmark to the United States.

“We are aware that foreign actors continue to show interest in Greenland and its position in the Kingdom of Denmark,” said Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen.

“There is therefore no surprise if in the next few days we will witness external attempts to influence the future of the kingdom,” he added.

Neither the issuer nor the Ministry have appointed people reported in intelligence relationships.

Trump’s ambition

Trump said he wanted the United States to take control of Greenland, a Danish semi -autonomo -rich semi -autonomo and strategically located in the Arctic, for national and international security reasons, and has not excluded the use of strength to do it.

His proposal was firmly rejected both in Copenhagen and Nuk, the capital of the territory in which 57 thousand inhabitants live.

At the same time, Denmark tried to strengthen its relations with Greenland, a former colony but now autonomous territory within the kingdom, gathering the European allies to counterbalance the US ambitions in the region.

Macron’s visit

As a sign of solidarity, the French president Emmanuel Macron visited the territory in June and was welcomed by hundreds of inhabitants of the place, a scene in strong contrast with the reserved reception instead of the Vice -President of the United States JD Vance in March, when the protests forced him to visit only a remote American air base and to give up the project to make his wife participate in a race of dogs.

The alarm of services

The National Security and Intelligence Service, PET, said in a statement to consider “that Greenland, especially in the current situation, is a goal for campaigns of influence of various types”.

“This could happen by exploiting existing or invented disagreements, for example in relation to individual issues known or promoting or strengthening certain opinions in Greenland regarding the Kingdom of Denmark and the United States or other countries with a particular interest for Greenland,” he said.