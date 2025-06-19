V21 technology will allow the exchange of data between vehicles and road signals: here’s how it works

With technology V2i (Vehicle-to-infrastructure) the traffic lights and road signals will no longer be simplest static objects, but they will become smart elements and interconnectedcapable of dialogue with vehicles in transit. In the future of mobility, this fundamental component of the wider ecosystem V2X (Vehicle-to-Emerthing), will make this revolution possible. What is it and how does it work in detail? A bidirectional flow will allow the passage of information from infrastructure to the vehicle and vice versa. Despite the numerous advantages, large -scale implementation of the V2i has significant challenges.

What is the technological of the future V2i

V2i technology is a technology that will allow, in the not too distant future, to allow communication between road signals and vehicles and with other elements of road infrastructure, through communication and exchange of data. This technology works through the use of intelligent traffic lights, capable of modulating the green/red gearbox on the basis of the flow of traffic at the time of the detection.

They will then be employed digital road signalsable to view dynamic information on dangers, deviations, speed limits or weather conditions. Then there will be road sensors, which detect the presence of vehicles, pedestrians, bicycles, the conditions of the road surface (ice, water), accidents or slowdowns. They will then be used monitoring cameras. In this case, the cameras integrate sensors data for a more complete view of the situation. Then there will be some roadside units (RSU – Roadside Units), That is, devices that act as access points for wireless communication between the infrastructure and vehicles.

How V2i technology works

The functioning of the V2i is based on a bidirectional flow of information, that is, from infrastructure to the vehicle and vice versa.

From infrastructure to vehicle (I2V)

Data collection : sensors, cameras and traffic management systems continuously collect data on road conditions, the flow of traffic, the presence of obstacles or pedestrians, the state of traffic lights, etc.;

: sensors, cameras and traffic management systems continuously collect data on road conditions, the flow of traffic, the presence of obstacles or pedestrians, the state of traffic lights, etc.; Data processing : this information is processed by centralized systems or the RSU, which transform them into digital messages that can be understood to vehicles;

: this information is processed by centralized systems or the RSU, which transform them into digital messages that can be understood to vehicles; Data transmission : the data are transmitted to surrounding vehicles through low latency wireless technologies, such as the Dedicated Short-Range Communication (DSRC) or more recently through LTE-V2X (which uses the cell network, including 5G);

: the data are transmitted to surrounding vehicles through low latency wireless technologies, such as the or more recently through (which uses the cell network, including 5G); Reception and viewing in the vehicle: Vehicles equipped with V2i modules receive these messages. The information can be viewed directly on the driver’s dashboard (e.g. time remaining to green or red, a danger notice), integrated into navigation systems to suggest alternative routes, or used by driving assistance systems (Adas) and autonomous driving vehicles to make decisions in real time.

From the vehicle to the infrastructure (V2i)

Data collection : the vehicles themselves can collect data on their state (speed, position, direction, sudden braking), on the road conditions perceived by their sensors (rain, poor adherence), or anomalies (faults);

: the vehicles themselves can collect data on their state (speed, position, direction, sudden braking), on the road conditions perceived by their sensors (rain, poor adherence), or anomalies (faults); Data transmission : this information is sent to the infrastructure;

: this information is sent to the infrastructure; Cracy and response of the infrastructure: The infrastructure receives this data and uses them to update the general framework of the traffic situation. For example, if many vehicles report a slowdown, the system can intervene to adjust traffic lights or show notices on the variable message panels. Emergency vehicles can report their presence to the infrastructure to obtain priority at the traffic light.

The critical issues of Vehicle-to-Infrastructure technology

Despite the numerous advantages, large -scale implementation of the V2i has significant challenges. First of all the costs of the infrastructure. The installation and maintenance of intelligent traffic lights, sensors and RSU on large scale require huge investments. We then have a problem of standardization: it is essential to define common standards for communication between vehicles and infrastructures of different producers to guarantee interoperability.

Another criticality It is that relating to cybersecurity. Data security and protection from IT attacks are crucial to avoid traffic manipulations or privacy violations.