Valentine’s Day, ten films and TV series to watch on Prime Video for Valentine’s Day

If you are planning a quiet evening at home to celebrate Valentine’s Day with your loved one, perhaps you might need some advice or suggestions for choosing something to see that is suitable for Valentine’s Day. Well, if you are a Prime Video subscriber, we have ten titles for you: romantic comedies, sentimental dramas and guaranteed emotions. Make your choice and happy Valentine’s Day to all lovers.

Love Me Love Me (Italy-USA film 2026) – released on February 13th

After her brother’s death, June (Mia Jenkins) moves to Milan to start over. At her new elite international school, she starts dating Will (Luca Melucci), the model student. But his fragile balance is shaken by an explosive rivalry with James (Pepe Barroso Silva), Will’s best friend: a charismatic and tormented boy who hides a dangerous life of clandestine MMA fighting. Resentment soon turns into an irresistible attraction, forcing June to choose between safety and a love that challenges everything she thought she wanted.

The trailer, the cast and things to know about Love Me Love Me

Relationship Goals (US film 2026) – on Prime Video from February 4

TV producer Leah (Kelly Rowland) is about to make history as the first woman to helm New York’s most popular morning show. But her ex-boyfriend Jarrett (Clifford “Method Man” Smith) wants the same job. He says he’s a new man, changed by the advice of a New York Times bestselling book, “Relationship Goals.” Leah focuses on her career, but the strong bond between them leads her to reconsider falling in love.

The trailer and things to know about Relationship Goals

Red, White and Blue Bloods (USA 2023 film)

Alex, son of the President of the United States (Taylor Zakhar Perez) and Prince Henry of England (Nicholas Galitzine) have a lot in common: good looks, undeniable charisma, international fame… and total contempt for each other. As the ongoing feud threatens to threaten relations between their countries, the two are forced to pretend to get along. But as they spend time together, their hatred soon turns to love. Based on the New York Times best seller of the same name.

The trailer and things to know about Red, White and Blue Bloods

Tell Me Softly (film Spain 2025)

Based on the first book of the Tell Me trilogy by Mercedes RonSpanish Argentine writer famous for the Culpables trilogy, stars Dimelo Bajito Kamila Hamilton (Alicia Falcó), a student at an exclusive Spanish school, who had everything under control… or at least she thought so: it wasn’t in her plans that the Di Bianco brothers (Fernando Lindez, Diego Vidales) would return and turn her life upside down again. A little Culpables, a little Summer in your eyes…

The review and trailer of Dimmelo Sottovoce

It’s My Fault, It’s Your Fault, It’s Our Fault (film Spain 2023, 2024, 2025)

The Culpable franchise is a film series based on the New York Times bestselling book trilogy written by Mercedes Ron (over 3 million copies worldwide and 86 million readers on Wattpad). The second film, Is It Your Fault?, is the most watched international Original ever on Prime Video. The third film Is It Our Fault? concludes this epic story, bringing more mature characters and more complex challenges to the screen for protagonists Noah (Nicole Wallace) and Nick (Gabriel Guevara). Their forbidden love will have to face many problems, including parental hostility, university life and career prospects. Will they be able to overcome all these obstacles?

The trailer and things to know about It’s Our Fault

It’s My Fault: London (UK 2025 film)

When Noah’s mother, Ella, falls in love with the very rich William, the two move from America to London to live with William and his son Nick. Upon her arrival, eighteen-year-old Noah meets bad boy Nick and an immediate attraction is born between the two. Their forbidden love creates many problems, as Noah tries to adapt to his new life, facing his difficult past and experiencing his first true love. Asha Banks and Matthew Broome star as the beloved Noah and Nick in this British retelling of Mercedes Ron’s bestselling Culpables trilogy.

The trailer and things to know about It’s My Fault: London

The Idea of ​​You (US film 2024)

Based on the acclaimed novel of the same name by Robinne Lee, The Idea of ​​You is the story of Solène (Anne Hathaway), a forty-year-old single mother, and her chance meeting with twenty-four-year-old Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet. An unexpected love story is born between the two, capable of breaking any rules or expectations about age.

The review and trailer of The Idea of ​​You

Summer in Your Eyes (USA TV series 2022) – 3 complete seasons, sequel film in production

Based on Jenny Han’s literary trilogy of the same name, The Summer I Turned Pretty is a coming-of-age story about love and how feelings change, evolve, and return as you grow. The protagonist is the initially sixteen-year-old Belly (Lola Tung), at the center of a passionate love triangle with two brothers, Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), the friends with whom she grew up.

The review and trailer of the first season

The review and trailer of Summer in Your Eyes 2

The review and trailer of Summer in Your Eyes 3

How Summer in Your Eyes ends and the hypotheses about the sequel

Maxton Hall – The world between us (TV series Germany 2024) – 2 complete seasons, the third in production

Based on the bestselling book trilogy by Mona Kasten, this German TV series that pretends to be English tells the story of Ruby Bell (Harriet Herbig-Matten), a girl of humble origins but extremely brilliant in her studies, and James Beaufort (Damian Hardung), the snooty heir of a millionaire family. Despite their differences, an overwhelming love and passion erupts between the two beautiful young people, but not everyone accepts their feelings.

The review and trailer of the first season

The review and trailer of Maxton Hall 2

Previews on Maxton Hall 3

The Map That Leads Me to You (USA 2025 film)

Heather (Madelyn Cline), a young woman who sets off on an adventurous journey across Europe before returning to the life she has planned to perfection. But when she meets the mysterious and intriguing Jack (KJ Apa), the immediate attraction between them will spark something totally unpredictable. As the feeling between them deepens, secrets, life choices and hidden truths will test their bond and change her life in ways she never imagined. Based on the novel of the same name by Joseph Monninger and directed by Lasse Hallström (The Dog’s Life, Happy Birthday Mr Grape, The cider house rules, Chocolat, Hachiko).

The review and trailer of The Map That Leads Me to You